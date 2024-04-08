D.C.'s most expensive March home sales

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

3126 38th St. NW, the second-most expensive D.C. home sale in March. Photo: Courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

All of the DMV's most expensive home sales last month were in Northwest D.C., with the highest deal closing at $8,000,000. Why it matters: D.C.'s priciest neighborhoods continue to be concentrated in Northwest — something that isn't likely to change as people begin to hop back into the real estate market this spring.

#5: $5,495,000

Where: Georgetown, 1518 31st St., NW

The seller: Jill T Smith, per D.C. property records.

The buyer: Robert L Rothstein Trustee, per D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Five beds, three-and-a-half baths, and 4,524 square feet.

Plus: Four fireplaces and a pool.

#4: $5,700,000

Where: Berkley, 1930 Foxview Cir. NW

The seller: Kolaghassi Capital US LLC and Talal P6 Ventures LLC, per D.C. property records.

The buyer: 1930 Foxview LLC, per D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Six beds, eight-and-a-half baths, and 9,575 square feet.

Plus: An exercise room, a sauna, and a heated pool.

#3: $6,500,000

Where: Georgetown, 3150 South St. NW #3C

The seller: Edilia Cabrera Gutierrez Trustee, per D.C. property records.

The buyer: Hoyas LLC, per D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Three beds, five-and-a-half baths, and 4,638 square feet.

Plus: In the Ritz-Carlton Residences, with a 24-hour concierge and Potomac views.

#2: $7,350,000

Where: Cleveland Park, 3126 38th St. NW

The seller: Coba Properties, per the listing agent's team.

The buyer: The 3126 38th Street NW Residence Trust, per D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Six beds, seven baths, and 7,175 square feet.

Plus: A new build, with an elevator, roof deck, in-law suite, and pool.

#1: $8,000,000

Where: Kalorama, 2244 S St. NW

The seller: The government of Ireland — it was the former Irish ambassador's residence. (Ireland purchased a new $12.3 million residence last year.)

The buyer: Benbulbin 2244 S St. NW LLC, per D.C. property records.

Peek inside: Nine beds, nine baths, and 10,846 square feet.