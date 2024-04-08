D.C.'s most expensive March home sales
All of the DMV's most expensive home sales last month were in Northwest D.C., with the highest deal closing at $8,000,000.
Why it matters: D.C.'s priciest neighborhoods continue to be concentrated in Northwest — something that isn't likely to change as people begin to hop back into the real estate market this spring.
#5: $5,495,000
Where: Georgetown, 1518 31st St., NW
The seller: Jill T Smith, per D.C. property records.
The buyer: Robert L Rothstein Trustee, per D.C. property records.
Peek inside: Five beds, three-and-a-half baths, and 4,524 square feet.
- Plus: Four fireplaces and a pool.
#4: $5,700,000
Where: Berkley, 1930 Foxview Cir. NW
The seller: Kolaghassi Capital US LLC and Talal P6 Ventures LLC, per D.C. property records.
The buyer: 1930 Foxview LLC, per D.C. property records.
Peek inside: Six beds, eight-and-a-half baths, and 9,575 square feet.
- Plus: An exercise room, a sauna, and a heated pool.
#3: $6,500,000
Where: Georgetown, 3150 South St. NW #3C
The seller: Edilia Cabrera Gutierrez Trustee, per D.C. property records.
The buyer: Hoyas LLC, per D.C. property records.
Peek inside: Three beds, five-and-a-half baths, and 4,638 square feet.
- Plus: In the Ritz-Carlton Residences, with a 24-hour concierge and Potomac views.
#2: $7,350,000
Where: Cleveland Park, 3126 38th St. NW
The seller: Coba Properties, per the listing agent's team.
The buyer: The 3126 38th Street NW Residence Trust, per D.C. property records.
Peek inside: Six beds, seven baths, and 7,175 square feet.
- Plus: A new build, with an elevator, roof deck, in-law suite, and pool.
#1: $8,000,000
Where: Kalorama, 2244 S St. NW
The seller: The government of Ireland — it was the former Irish ambassador's residence. (Ireland purchased a new $12.3 million residence last year.)
The buyer: Benbulbin 2244 S St. NW LLC, per D.C. property records.
Peek inside: Nine beds, nine baths, and 10,846 square feet.
- Plus: Seven fireplaces, a pool, and almost a half-acre of land.
