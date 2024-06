Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out the Black Girls Rock Fest at the Kennedy Center, Artechouse's collaboration with NASA, a free day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts and more.

1. 🀘🏾 Rock out

Begin Women's History Month with the Black Girls Rock Fest and pop-up at the Kennedy Center.

The vibe: This festival is the fifth annual celebration of cultural contributions made by Black women to music.

There will be jam sessions with local DJs, performances by singer-songwriters of various genres and more.

If you go: Two out of the four events are ticketed. Buy tickets and RSVP for events here.

7:30pm Thursday; 9:30pm Saturday; 6pm Thursday, March 7; and 6pm Saturday, March 9.

Zoom out: Black Girls Rock Fest is an extension of the Black Girls Rock nonprofit, which supports women and girls of color through leadership and growth opportunities.

It's the last weekend to enjoy Artechouse's collaboration with NASA that explores the universe and space through AI visuals, music, art and more. View admission and hours here. Tickets start at $25.

Check out six decades of vehicles used in the James Bond 007 franchise beginning Friday at the International Spy Museum, on display through April 2025. Adult general admission tickets for this exhibit are $12.72.

View featured vehicles here.

Enjoy an admission-free day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, 10am–5pm Sunday. Exhibit art ranges from works engraved in 1675 to portraits of female soldiers and orphans.

Celebrate Women's History Month with a concert showcasing female composers of various genres at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Va., 1–5pm Sunday. Free.

Listen to Irish, folk and Americana music, 6–8pm Saturday at Cherry Hill Farmhouse in Falls Church, Va. Tickets for city residents are $20.