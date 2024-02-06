Share on email (opens in new window)

The Super Bowl is Sunday — more important than who are you rooting for (Taylor, duh) is, what are you eating?

Why it matters: DMV restaurants are dishing up over-the-top takeout packages of wings, tacos, and all your favorite superfoods.

Our top takeouts:

🍗 Wings n' nachos from Taco Bamba (Multiple DMV locations): The "big game platter" is back, loaded with wings (buffalo, chili-garlic, and cotija-poblano ranch) and nachos. Pre-order.

Wings n' tostadas at Boogy & Peel (Dupont Circle): Instead of decadent pizzas the kitchen is mixing it up with decadent platters of wings, loaded Buffalo chicken dip, and family meal-style tostadas. Pre-order through Friday.

🥟 Wings n' dumplings from Chiko (DMV locations): Grab buckets of dry-spiced wings and dippies or "pig skin" dumpling platters (both $50). Pre-order online.

Barbecue trays at 2Fifty (Riverdale Park, Mt. Vernon Triangle): The barbecue phenom offers a few party packs with pork belly burnt ends, smoked wings, ribs, sides, and more ($100-$275). Pre-order online.

🌭 Bagel dogs at Call Your Mother (DMV locations): The deli-ish restaurants are dishing up pigs in everything-bagel blankets with mustard dipping sauce ($30) and mammoth sandwich platters ($175). Pre-order online.

Party packs from Lulu's (U Street): The Southwestern-style wine bar makes packages (serve 6-20, $115-$370) with killer queso, sliders, green chile mac, and sticky wings. Pre-order until 5:30 on Sunday.

🐔Fried goodness at Honeymoon Chicken (Petworth): The fried chicken-ery dishes up a party pack with wings, fried chicken, and signature honey-butter rolls. Pre-order through Thursday.

Six-packs at Unconventional Diner (Shaw): David Dehsaies chef-y comfort food gets the tailgate treatment in these packages for six that include chips and dips, wings, tenders, mac n' cheese, brownies, and other treats. Pre-order through Friday ($150).

🌮 Bowl boxes from The Roost (Capitol Hill): Can't decide between your favorite football foods? Get a mix from this food hall, which has Red Apron burger boxes, HiFi totchos and wings, and tacos. Pre-order through Sunday.