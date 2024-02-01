Share on email (opens in new window)

Views of the Black History Month exhibits inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Photo: Douglas Remley

This weekend in D.C., check out events to celebrate Black History Month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Valentine's Day wine tasting and bottle sale at The Roost and more.

1. 🖤 Explore Black History

The city is bustling with events to celebrate Black history makers.

What's happening: This year's theme is African Americans in the arts, spotlighting those in fashion, film, music and more.

Here are three ways to celebrate this weekend:

Enjoy chef specials at Sweet Home Cafe, family-friendly STEM activities, author talks, exhibits and more starting Friday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Free. View the schedule.

Listen to spoken word and music and enjoy dance performances, 4pm Saturday at the National Cathedral. Free.

Can't go? Register for the livestream here.

Shop local Black-owned businesses and vendors while enjoying music during a sip and shop in Northwest noon Saturday. Free.

More things to do this weekend in D.C.

Enjoy award-winning films highlighting journeys through Banff National Park as the festival's world tour makes its stop at the National Theatre Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $28.

Celebrate the halfway point between winter and spring as the French do — by eating crêpes at Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets start at $18.

Taste winter wines at six stations during an unlimited tasting and discounted bottle sale, 3pm Sunday at The Roost. Tickets are $45.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with family-friendly performances, tours around the museum and hands-on activities, 11am–4pm Saturday at the National Museum of Asian Art. Free.