D.C. weekend events: Black History Month, Valentine's Day wine tasting

Views of the Black History Month exhibits inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Photo: Douglas Remley

This weekend in D.C., check out events to celebrate Black History Month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Valentine's Day wine tasting and bottle sale at The Roost and more.

1. 🖤 Explore Black History

The city is bustling with events to celebrate Black history makers.

What's happening: This year's theme is African Americans in the arts, spotlighting those in fashion, film, music and more.

Here are three ways to celebrate this weekend:

🖼️ Black History Month series

  • Enjoy chef specials at Sweet Home Cafe, family-friendly STEM activities, author talks, exhibits and more starting Friday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Free. View the schedule.

🎤 "Onward and Upward" concert

  • Listen to spoken word and music and enjoy dance performances, 4pm Saturday at the National Cathedral. Free.
  • Can't go? Register for the livestream here.

🛍️ For the Culture Marketplace

  • Shop local Black-owned businesses and vendors while enjoying music during a sip and shop in Northwest noon Saturday. Free.

More things to do this weekend in D.C.

⛰️ Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

  • Enjoy award-winning films highlighting journeys through Banff National Park as the festival's world tour makes its stop at the National Theatre Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $28.

🇫🇷 Celebrate La Chandeleur

  • Celebrate the halfway point between winter and spring as the French do — by eating crêpes at Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets start at $18.

🍷 Valentine's Walk-Around Wine Tasting and Bottle Sale

  • Taste winter wines at six stations during an unlimited tasting and discounted bottle sale, 3pm Sunday at The Roost. Tickets are $45.

🐲 Lunar New Year Family Festival

  • Celebrate the Lunar New Year with family-friendly performances, tours around the museum and hands-on activities, 11am–4pm Saturday at the National Museum of Asian Art. Free.

🎵 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Tribute Night

avatar

