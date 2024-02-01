18 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekend events: Black History Month, Valentine's Day wine tasting
This weekend in D.C., check out events to celebrate Black History Month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Valentine's Day wine tasting and bottle sale at The Roost and more.
1. 🖤 Explore Black History
The city is bustling with events to celebrate Black history makers.
What's happening: This year's theme is African Americans in the arts, spotlighting those in fashion, film, music and more.
Here are three ways to celebrate this weekend:
🖼️ Black History Month series
- Enjoy chef specials at Sweet Home Cafe, family-friendly STEM activities, author talks, exhibits and more starting Friday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Free. View the schedule.
🎤 "Onward and Upward" concert
- Listen to spoken word and music and enjoy dance performances, 4pm Saturday at the National Cathedral. Free.
- Can't go? Register for the livestream here.
🛍️ For the Culture Marketplace
- Shop local Black-owned businesses and vendors while enjoying music during a sip and shop in Northwest noon Saturday. Free.
More things to do this weekend in D.C.
⛰️ Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
- Enjoy award-winning films highlighting journeys through Banff National Park as the festival's world tour makes its stop at the National Theatre Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $28.
🇫🇷 Celebrate La Chandeleur
- Celebrate the halfway point between winter and spring as the French do — by eating crêpes at Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets start at $18.
🍷 Valentine's Walk-Around Wine Tasting and Bottle Sale
- Taste winter wines at six stations during an unlimited tasting and discounted bottle sale, 3pm Sunday at The Roost. Tickets are $45.
🐲 Lunar New Year Family Festival
- Celebrate the Lunar New Year with family-friendly performances, tours around the museum and hands-on activities, 11am–4pm Saturday at the National Museum of Asian Art. Free.
🎵 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Tribute Night
- The Friday night concert series at Wizards games begins with performances from KRS-One, Chubb Rock, Kwamé, Black Sheep, Nonchalant, Lady of Rage and Experience Unlimited. The concert is included with a game ticket, which starts at $24.
