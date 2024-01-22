23 mins ago - Culture

Snag tickets to the Kennedy Center's inaugural Hip Hop & Jazz Festival

Musical guest Robert Glasper performs on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Robert Glasper and other music biggies are coming soon to the Kennedy Center. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Ticket sales for a new hip-hop festival at the Kennedy Center go live today for the general public.

Why it matters: The Kennedy Center this year is devoting more stage space to hip-hop than ever before, and the inaugural Hip Hop & Jazz Festival this spring will be a culmination of the season's programming.

What's happening: A series of concerts, dance parties, and more, March 27-April 19.

How-to: Tickets range in price by event.

