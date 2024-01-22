23 mins ago - Culture
Snag tickets to the Kennedy Center's inaugural Hip Hop & Jazz Festival
Ticket sales for a new hip-hop festival at the Kennedy Center go live today for the general public.
Why it matters: The Kennedy Center this year is devoting more stage space to hip-hop than ever before, and the inaugural Hip Hop & Jazz Festival this spring will be a culmination of the season's programming.
What's happening: A series of concerts, dance parties, and more, March 27-April 19.
- Live performances from Grammy Award winners include the Revive Big Band (March 29) and a concert honoring Duke Ellington's 125th birthday with lauded pianist and producer Robert Glasper (March 30).
- On April 19, catch The Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff & Ravi Coltrane Project collab.
- Also, look out for an official festival afterparty with musician Karriem Riggins (more details in March).
How-to: Tickets range in price by event.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..