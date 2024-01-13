25% of D.C. homes are mortgage-free, census shows
There's a growing share of D.C. homes without mortgages.
Why it matters: This is a group of homeowners who aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.
Zoom in: Christopher Shirley and his husband, Kris Miller, paid off their Adams Morgan home at age 60 and lived mortgage-free for years. At the time, Shirley worked at Georgetown University and Miller was an executive coach.
- Two years ago, they moved to Palm Springs for retirement and used the funds from the D.C. home sale to pay for their California home in cash.
By the numbers: Roughly one in four D.C.-area homes were owned outright in 2022, a slight increase from 2017, according to the latest census data.
- That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.
- Of note: D.C. has the lowest share of mortgage-free homes of any of our 30 Axios local cities and ranks No. 22 among the nation's top 50 metros (by population).
Between the lines: Many free-and-clear owners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.
- Meanwhile, all-cash shoppers have made up a growing share of the homebuying market.
Be smart: "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.
- There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.
What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Forecasts predict rates will dip through 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.
Go deeper: Mortgages dip below 7% after the Fed hints at rate cuts
