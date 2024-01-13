16 mins ago - Real Estate

25% of D.C. homes are mortgage-free, census shows

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a growing share of D.C. homes without mortgages.

Why it matters: This is a group of homeowners who aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Zoom in: Christopher Shirley and his husband, Kris Miller, paid off their Adams Morgan home at age 60 and lived mortgage-free for years. At the time, Shirley worked at Georgetown University and Miller was an executive coach.

  • Two years ago, they moved to Palm Springs for retirement and used the funds from the D.C. home sale to pay for their California home in cash.

By the numbers: Roughly one in four D.C.-area homes were owned outright in 2022, a slight increase from 2017, according to the latest census data.

  • That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.
  • Of note: D.C. has the lowest share of mortgage-free homes of any of our 30 Axios local cities and ranks No. 22 among the nation's top 50 metros (by population).

Between the lines: Many free-and-clear owners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Be smart: "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

  • There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Forecasts predict rates will dip through 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

Go deeper: Mortgages dip below 7% after the Fed hints at rate cuts

