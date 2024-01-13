25% of D.C. homes are mortgage-free, census shows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a growing share of D.C. homes without mortgages.

Why it matters: This is a group of homeowners who aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Zoom in: Christopher Shirley and his husband, Kris Miller, paid off their Adams Morgan home at age 60 and lived mortgage-free for years. At the time, Shirley worked at Georgetown University and Miller was an executive coach.

Two years ago, they moved to Palm Springs for retirement and used the funds from the D.C. home sale to pay for their California home in cash.

By the numbers: Roughly one in four D.C.-area homes were owned outright in 2022, a slight increase from 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.

Of note: D.C. has the lowest share of mortgage-free homes of any of our 30 Axios local cities and ranks No. 22 among the nation's top 50 metros (by population).

Between the lines: Many free-and-clear owners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, all-cash shoppers have made up a growing share of the homebuying market.

Be smart: "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Forecasts predict rates will dip through 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

Go deeper: Mortgages dip below 7% after the Fed hints at rate cuts