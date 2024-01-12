Nine D.C.-area restaurants serving MLK Day brunch specials
The upcoming federal holiday collides with the start of DMV Winter Restaurant Week, so you'll also find more restaurant deals than usual.
- We compiled a hit list of brunch deals to check out on Monday.
🍹 Residents Café & Bar: Dupont Circle's brunch hotspot is serving a ticketed holiday brunch that includes a welcome drink and two courses like French toast bites and Turkish baked eggs ($45 per person).
🐟 Zaytinya: José Andrés' classic Mediterranean restaurant is serving its $35 restaurant week lunch of dips, salads, and small plates. Ditto for sister restaurant Spanish Diner in Bethesda.
🧆 Joon: Tyson's new upscale Persian restaurant is serving a $25 lunch menu in addition to the regular à la carte with kebabs, flatbread sandwiches, and bright salads. It's one of several new restaurants participating in Restaurant Week.
🥞 Surreal: Chef Enrique Limardo's new spot in National Landing opens early (7am) for brunch with airy waffles, house-infused syrup, and maple-spiced espresso martinis.
🍔 Boundary Stone: The Bloomingdale pub dishes up homey favorites like an egg-topped breakfast burger and French Texas toast. Diners can also preview Restaurant Week brunch deals.
🍣 Takara 14: If you're feeling more lunch-y than brunch-y, this 14th Street Japanese restaurant is serving its set $35 menu with a sushi or pork tonkatsu entrée.
🦐 Creole on 14th: The Louisiana-style restaurant serves an MLK Creole brunch (it's ticketed but there's no fee).
🌮 Mi Vida: All three locations of the Mexican restaurant (14th Street, Penn Quarter, The Wharf) are serving a family-style brunch ($25 per person) on MLK Day, plus regular à la carte lunch with snack platters and tacos.
🥂Ambar: The Balkan restaurants in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Clarendon are offering indulgent all-you-can-eat menus with waffles, Eggs Benedict, salads, pastas, and mimosas or sangrías ($35 per person or $48 with unlimited drinks in D.C., and $43 in Clarendon).
