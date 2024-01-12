Share on email (opens in new window)

The upcoming federal holiday collides with the start of DMV Winter Restaurant Week, so you'll also find more restaurant deals than usual.

We compiled a hit list of brunch deals to check out on Monday.

🍹 Residents Café & Bar: Dupont Circle's brunch hotspot is serving a ticketed holiday brunch that includes a welcome drink and two courses like French toast bites and Turkish baked eggs ($45 per person).

🐟 Zaytinya: José Andrés' classic Mediterranean restaurant is serving its $35 restaurant week lunch of dips, salads, and small plates. Ditto for sister restaurant Spanish Diner in Bethesda.

🧆 Joon: Tyson's new upscale Persian restaurant is serving a $25 lunch menu in addition to the regular à la carte with kebabs, flatbread sandwiches, and bright salads. It's one of several new restaurants participating in Restaurant Week.

🥞 Surreal: Chef Enrique Limardo's new spot in National Landing opens early (7am) for brunch with airy waffles, house-infused syrup, and maple-spiced espresso martinis.

Boundary Stone brunching. Photo: courtesy Boundary Stone

🍔 Boundary Stone: The Bloomingdale pub dishes up homey favorites like an egg-topped breakfast burger and French Texas toast. Diners can also preview Restaurant Week brunch deals.

🍣 Takara 14: If you're feeling more lunch-y than brunch-y, this 14th Street Japanese restaurant is serving its set $35 menu with a sushi or pork tonkatsu entrée.

🦐 Creole on 14th: The Louisiana-style restaurant serves an MLK Creole brunch (it's ticketed but there's no fee).

🌮 Mi Vida: All three locations of the Mexican restaurant (14th Street, Penn Quarter, The Wharf) are serving a family-style brunch ($25 per person) on MLK Day, plus regular à la carte lunch with snack platters and tacos.

🥂Ambar: The Balkan restaurants in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Clarendon are offering indulgent all-you-can-eat menus with waffles, Eggs Benedict, salads, pastas, and mimosas or sangrías ($35 per person or $48 with unlimited drinks in D.C., and $43 in Clarendon).