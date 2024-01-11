The $75 pizza at Fiola's new pop-up may be the priciest pie in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's a new frontrunner for the most expensive pizza in D.C.: a $75 pie at Fiola's recently launched pizza pop-up.

Why it matters: The only thing people love more than pizza is complaining about the price of pizza (and here you thought those $24 pies were expensive).

Yes, but: This isn't a jumbo slice (which, by the way, is also getting spendy). This is Michelin-starred restaurant pizza from Calabrian-born talent Antonio Mermolia.

Details: The menu's priciest pie comes topped with creamy fior di latte cheese (think fancy mozzarella) and Australian Perigord truffles (think less fancy Albas). It's Neapolitan in style with a 72-hour fermented dough.

Pizza is only available at Fiola's bar on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January from 5pm to 8pm. Reservations are encouraged.

Context: In peak season, Fiola's truffle menus go for $600 — so the pizza is actually a deal.

Also, the pizza looks tasty. Unlike, say, gold-plated steaks or luxury spoon wine.

The bottom line: If a $75 truffle pizza seems like too big a splurge, there's always a $34 Margherita pie.