The $75 pizza at Fiola's new pop-up may be the priciest pie in D.C.
There's a new frontrunner for the most expensive pizza in D.C.: a $75 pie at Fiola's recently launched pizza pop-up.
Why it matters: The only thing people love more than pizza is complaining about the price of pizza (and here you thought those $24 pies were expensive).
Yes, but: This isn't a jumbo slice (which, by the way, is also getting spendy). This is Michelin-starred restaurant pizza from Calabrian-born talent Antonio Mermolia.
Details: The menu's priciest pie comes topped with creamy fior di latte cheese (think fancy mozzarella) and Australian Perigord truffles (think less fancy Albas). It's Neapolitan in style with a 72-hour fermented dough.
- Pizza is only available at Fiola's bar on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January from 5pm to 8pm. Reservations are encouraged.
Context: In peak season, Fiola's truffle menus go for $600 — so the pizza is actually a deal.
- Also, the pizza looks tasty. Unlike, say, gold-plated steaks or luxury spoon wine.
The bottom line: If a $75 truffle pizza seems like too big a splurge, there's always a $34 Margherita pie.
