Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do

D.C. weekend events: Bluegrass and Beer, Slamtastic and more

headshot

Views from the Bloomingdale Farmers Market. Photo: Bri Hartmann/Big Bear Cafe

This weekend around D.C., check out the Bloomingdale Farmers Market, a dance workshop, a youth poetry slam and more.

1. 🥕 Farmers markets

The Bloomingdale Farmers Market returns this Sunday.

What's happening: Local vendors will sell fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, hot drinks, baked goods and more. There will be live music and new vendors this year, including Dimitri Olive Oil and Shenandoah Seasonal Farm.

When: 9am–1pm every Sunday of the year

Where: In front of Big Bear Cafe at the corner of First & R streets NW

Cost: Free

Of note: Freshfarm markets in Dupont Circle, Union Market District and Mosaic all reopen Sunday.

Separately: It's the last weekend for Georgetown Glow's free light experience.

2. 🩰 "On the Edge"

  • Attend a dance workshop, a discussion with choreographer Christian Denice, a contemporary ballet performance and a post-show reception with D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $36.

3. 🎤 Slamtastic

4. 🌱 Veganuary Celebration

  • Connect with the Veg Society of D.C. at a vegan networking social 6–9:30pm Saturday at Botanical Bar. Free. RSVP here.

5. 🍺 Bluegrass and Beer

  • Enjoy performances from local bluegrass musicians and $3 beer during a two-night, family-friendly event Thursday and Friday at Union Stage. Free.
  • The show begins at 7pm each night.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more