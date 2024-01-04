Share on email (opens in new window)

Views from the Bloomingdale Farmers Market. Photo: Bri Hartmann/Big Bear Cafe

This weekend around D.C., check out the Bloomingdale Farmers Market, a dance workshop, a youth poetry slam and more.

1. 🥕 Farmers markets

The Bloomingdale Farmers Market returns this Sunday.

What's happening: Local vendors will sell fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, hot drinks, baked goods and more. There will be live music and new vendors this year, including Dimitri Olive Oil and Shenandoah Seasonal Farm.

When: 9am–1pm every Sunday of the year

Where: In front of Big Bear Cafe at the corner of First & R streets NW

Cost: Free

Of note: Freshfarm markets in Dupont Circle, Union Market District and Mosaic all reopen Sunday.

Separately: It's the last weekend for Georgetown Glow's free light experience.

Attend a dance workshop, a discussion with choreographer Christian Denice, a contemporary ballet performance and a post-show reception with D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $36.

Enjoy a youth open mic night and poetry slam 6pm Saturday at Busboys and Poets, 14th & V. Tickets are $5 online and $8 at the door.

This event will continue every first Saturday of the month.

Connect with the Veg Society of D.C. at a vegan networking social 6–9:30pm Saturday at Botanical Bar. Free. RSVP here.