D.C. weekend events: Bluegrass and Beer, Slamtastic and more
This weekend around D.C., check out the Bloomingdale Farmers Market, a dance workshop, a youth poetry slam and more.
1. 🥕 Farmers markets
The Bloomingdale Farmers Market returns this Sunday.
What's happening: Local vendors will sell fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, hot drinks, baked goods and more. There will be live music and new vendors this year, including Dimitri Olive Oil and Shenandoah Seasonal Farm.
When: 9am–1pm every Sunday of the year
Where: In front of Big Bear Cafe at the corner of First & R streets NW
Cost: Free
Of note: Freshfarm markets in Dupont Circle, Union Market District and Mosaic all reopen Sunday.
Separately: It's the last weekend for Georgetown Glow's free light experience.
2. 🩰 "On the Edge"
- Attend a dance workshop, a discussion with choreographer Christian Denice, a contemporary ballet performance and a post-show reception with D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $36.
3. 🎤 Slamtastic
- Enjoy a youth open mic night and poetry slam 6pm Saturday at Busboys and Poets, 14th & V. Tickets are $5 online and $8 at the door.
- This event will continue every first Saturday of the month.
4. 🌱 Veganuary Celebration
- Connect with the Veg Society of D.C. at a vegan networking social 6–9:30pm Saturday at Botanical Bar. Free. RSVP here.
5. 🍺 Bluegrass and Beer
- Enjoy performances from local bluegrass musicians and $3 beer during a two-night, family-friendly event Thursday and Friday at Union Stage. Free.
- The show begins at 7pm each night.
