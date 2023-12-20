The year is closing out with a bunch of exciting December restaurant openings in D.C.

Why it matters: We've got your holiday-week hit list right here.

What's new: Tex-Mex, dive bars, tasting menus…

🌮 Ometeo: The Salt Line and Dauphine's team expanded to Tysons with a high-style Tex-Mex restaurant. Austin-based "Top Chef" winner Gabe Erales is at the helm, adding to the lineup of enchiladas, fajitas, and margs his border-style plates like beef cheek barbacoa or Mexican seafood towers.

🌍 Almeda Restaurant: The popular Petworth restaurant nook that housed Himitsu and others is now home to an Afro-fusion restaurant, courtesy of chef Danielle Harris of Little Food Studio. Plates of all sizes explore the diaspora, from Ethiopian-style spicy awaze ribs to jollof risotto and fried catfish.

🍕 Parachute Pizza: Sommelier Sebastian Zutant (Primrose, Lightwell Survey) is behind this fun pizza-oyster-wine bar inside Union Market. Sicilian squares have fun toppings like cacio e pepe or New Haven-style clam.

🇬🇷 Balos: Sleek Greek restaurant openings are in — Philotimo, Limani — and this Dupont Circle newcomer fits the bill. A lengthy menu is full of splurges like whole fish and raw bar offerings, all in an Aegean-style setting.

Balos, another sleek Greek newcomer. Photo courtesy of Balos

🍣 The Heights: A big ten-concept food hall just opened in Chevy Chase, Md., with a mix of Michelin-recognized and rising star talents. Look for two bars, a Tex-Mex restaurant, and eight stalls serving everything from sushi to barbecue and Thai street food.

😯 Surreal and Seven Reasons: It's been a big month for Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo, who opened two concepts in the area. Surreal, a whimsical diner-inspired restaurant at National Landing, serves everything from pancakes to poke and tropical drinks in an indoor/outdoor setting.

Meanwhile, the team moved Latin-style Seven Reasons from 14th Street to City Center with a vibe-y dining room (think a DJ booth and waterfall) and a surprise-filled tasting menu that'll span 15+ courses.

Dance into the jungle. Photo courtesy of Tulum Treehouse

🌴 Tulum Treehouse: While holiday bars are all the rage, the nightlife gurus at Versus (Ciel, Heist) are swinging the pendulum with a jungle escape atop a Union Market hotel. The place has everything: global DJs, tacos, mindful cocktails fashioned from beet scraps, and decorative greens galore.

🍻 Snappy's Small Bar: In a bout of flashy restaurant openings, Petworth's new neighborhood watering hole is a welcome addition. Go for drinks under $10 (no shakers involved), snacks like bagel bites, and an all-welcome vibe (yes, even dogs).