1 hour ago - Things to Do

D.C. weekend events: Holiday Market, "Messiah," "Pretty Woman"

headshot
Illustration of a Christmas tree with a clock in the star on top.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend, check out holiday markets for last-minute gift shopping, Handel's "Messiah" at the Kennedy Center and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at the National Theatre.

🎁 1. Procrastinators, we see you

Do your last-minute holiday shopping at the Procrastinator's Holiday Market.

What's happening: The indoor-outdoor event will have local small businesses and entertainment for the entire family. View the full list of vendors.

  • There will be free train rides and a children's toy drive.

💭 What Analis is watching: There is a candle, air freshener and room spray bundle at Defined Elegance Candle Company for $50.

When: 11am–5pm Saturday

Where: Kraken Kourts & Skates

Cost: Free

Separately: Check out Unique Markets at Union Market or Crafty Draftsters Holiday Market at DC Brau near Woodbridge for more last-minute gift options.

❤️ 2. "Pretty Woman: The Musical"

🎉 3. Ugly Sweater Reggaeton Day Party

  • Dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweater and dance the night away to Caribbean beats 4–10pm Saturday at Abigail. Tickets start at $15.

🎻 4. Handel's "Messiah"

  • Listen to the National Symphony Orchestra's performance of a holiday classic now through Sunday at the Kennedy Center. Tickets start at $19.
  • 7pm Thursday, 8pm Friday and Saturday, and 1pm Sunday

🌱 5. Boozy Bonsai Workshop

  • Pot a juniper bonsai tree 6:30–8pm Saturday at the PlantHouse in Alexandria. Tickets are $40.
  • Tickets do not include alcohol. There will be drinks available for purchase.

🎵 6. Sounds & Spirits

  • Enjoy bands and open mic performances 6:30–11:30pm Sunday at Throw Social. Free.

🕺 7. The NutcracKer's Guide to Getting UnPlugged

  • Watch a holiday show from Momentum Dance Theatre 3pm Sunday at the GALA Hispanic Theatre. Tickets start at $25.
