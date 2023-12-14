D.C. weekend events: Holiday Market, "Messiah," "Pretty Woman"
This weekend, check out holiday markets for last-minute gift shopping, Handel's "Messiah" at the Kennedy Center and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at the National Theatre.
🎁 1. Procrastinators, we see you
Do your last-minute holiday shopping at the Procrastinator's Holiday Market.
What's happening: The indoor-outdoor event will have local small businesses and entertainment for the entire family. View the full list of vendors.
- There will be free train rides and a children's toy drive.
💭 What Analis is watching: There is a candle, air freshener and room spray bundle at Defined Elegance Candle Company for $50.
- And ButterQueen Bakery will be in attendance with pound cakes.
When: 11am–5pm Saturday
Where: Kraken Kourts & Skates
Cost: Free
Separately: Check out Unique Markets at Union Market or Crafty Draftsters Holiday Market at DC Brau near Woodbridge for more last-minute gift options.
❤️ 2. "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
- Watch the romantic comedy classic now through Sunday at the National Theatre. Tickets start at $65.
🎉 3. Ugly Sweater Reggaeton Day Party
- Dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweater and dance the night away to Caribbean beats 4–10pm Saturday at Abigail. Tickets start at $15.
🎻 4. Handel's "Messiah"
- Listen to the National Symphony Orchestra's performance of a holiday classic now through Sunday at the Kennedy Center. Tickets start at $19.
- 7pm Thursday, 8pm Friday and Saturday, and 1pm Sunday
🌱 5. Boozy Bonsai Workshop
- Pot a juniper bonsai tree 6:30–8pm Saturday at the PlantHouse in Alexandria. Tickets are $40.
- Tickets do not include alcohol. There will be drinks available for purchase.
🎵 6. Sounds & Spirits
- Enjoy bands and open mic performances 6:30–11:30pm Sunday at Throw Social. Free.
🕺 7. The NutcracKer's Guide to Getting UnPlugged
- Watch a holiday show from Momentum Dance Theatre 3pm Sunday at the GALA Hispanic Theatre. Tickets start at $25.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..