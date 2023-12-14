Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, check out holiday markets for last-minute gift shopping, Handel's "Messiah" at the Kennedy Center and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at the National Theatre.

🎁 1. Procrastinators, we see you

Do your last-minute holiday shopping at the Procrastinator's Holiday Market.

What's happening: The indoor-outdoor event will have local small businesses and entertainment for the entire family. View the full list of vendors.

There will be free train rides and a children's toy drive.

💭 What Analis is watching: There is a candle, air freshener and room spray bundle at Defined Elegance Candle Company for $50.

And ButterQueen Bakery will be in attendance with pound cakes.

When: 11am–5pm Saturday

Where: Kraken Kourts & Skates

Cost: Free

Separately: Check out Unique Markets at Union Market or Crafty Draftsters Holiday Market at DC Brau near Woodbridge for more last-minute gift options.

Watch the romantic comedy classic now through Sunday at the National Theatre. Tickets start at $65.

Dress up in your ugliest Christmas sweater and dance the night away to Caribbean beats 4–10pm Saturday at Abigail. Tickets start at $15.

Listen to the National Symphony Orchestra's performance of a holiday classic now through Sunday at the Kennedy Center. Tickets start at $19.

7pm Thursday, 8pm Friday and Saturday, and 1pm Sunday

Pot a juniper bonsai tree 6:30–8pm Saturday at the PlantHouse in Alexandria. Tickets are $40.

Tickets do not include alcohol. There will be drinks available for purchase.

Enjoy bands and open mic performances 6:30–11:30pm Sunday at Throw Social. Free.