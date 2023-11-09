Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out the 150th anniversary of Eastern Market, Rock the Core cider, and beer festival and Diwali In The Park.

1 big thing: 🥳 Happy Birthday, Eastern Market!

The Eastern Market turns 150 this weekend.

What's happening: Taste limited edition beers from Atlas Brewery, explore a high-wheel bicycle exhibition, participate in a family-friendly scavenger hunt around the market, take a walking tour or cooking class, and more. View full schedule.

When: 6pm-9pm Friday, 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Eastern Market

Cost: Free.

Of note: Friday night's event (Novemberfest) is for ages 21+. Tickets are $25.

Drink full pours of Bold Rock Cider, Hook Hall Lager, and unlimited tastings of more than 30 ciders and craft beers while enjoying live music and shopping 2pm-4:30pm Saturday at Hook Hall. Tickets are $19.99.

Shop local and global Black-owned businesses and eat Caribbean, African, and Afro-Latin foods 11am Saturday-3am Sunday at Karma.

Free for all ages 11am-6pm. The 21 and older afterparty is free before 11:30pm; add-ons and VIP tickets range from $5-$40.

Watch film screenings and listen to panel discussions on legal concepts in film, AI in filmmaking, and more 1:30pm-9:15pm Saturday at the Ballroom of Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad on the second floor. View full schedule. Tickets are $13.50.

Dance to soca, hip-hop, and hits from the '90s-2000s 10pm-3am Saturday at Ivy City Smokehouse. General admission is $25.

Enjoy music and dancing lessons. Kids crafts, traditional Indian food, hot spiced chai and create your own diyas 1:30pm-4pm Saturday at Hardy Recreation Center. Traditional South Asian attire is encouraged. Free. Reserve a spot.

Separately: Enjoy food, drinks, and Bollywood performances at Dil se Diwali, a Bollywood Dhamaka 9pm Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe. Early bird tickets are $20.