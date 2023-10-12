How student loan repayments will affect D.C. borrowers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of Education. Table: Axios Visuals

D.C. residents owe nearly $6.5 billion in federal student loans as payments resume this month.

Why it matters: After a more than three-year break, experts warn the return to debt repayment could get messy, and especially squeeze younger borrowers, writes Axios' Kelly Tyko.

By the numbers: D.C. has about 119,000 federal student loan borrowers, the latest data from June shows.

They owe nearly $54,500 on average, well above the national average of $37,300, per the Education Data Initiative.

Catch up fast: In July, President Biden announced that some borrowers who have been paying for decades — including 2,230 in D.C. — would have their debt forgiven.

Last week, Biden added $9 billion of student loan forgiveness through "fixes" to its debt relief programs, helping 125,000 borrowers across the country.

Be smart: Most borrowers will need to opt-in to auto-debit payments before they restart.

Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.

Borrowers can also calculate their repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

Between the lines: There's a 12-month "on ramp" for loan repayments, meaning borrowers who miss payments won't be reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.

The on-ramp transition period started on October 1st and runs to September 30th of next year. Borrowers don't have to sign up, according to a White House fact sheet.

It goes into effect automatically with a missed payment.

Interest will accrue during the period.

Plus: Borrowers can sign up for a new income-driven repayment plan, the SAVE plan, which is estimated to save the typical borrower about $1,000 a year, per the White House.

