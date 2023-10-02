Kaiser Permanente workers ready to strike in D.C.

About 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers nationwide are planning to strike on Wednesday, after labor talks did not advance over the weekend.

Why it matters: It could turn into the biggest health care worker strike in U.S. history if they walk off for three days.

What's happening: The workers are part of a national coalition demanding better pay and more staffing from the California-based health care provider.

Kaiser serves around 850,000 patients in the region. Doctors and most nurses aren't slated to strike, but the health care ecosystem would be disrupted if medical technicians, pharmacists, optometrists, nursing assistants, and office personnel walked out.

Zoom in: In the D.C. area, only about 400 pharmacists and optometrists plan to strike for 24 hours, and no strike is expected in Maryland, a Kaiser spokesperson told the Washington Post.

