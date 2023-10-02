27 mins ago - Food and Drink

4 D.C. happy hours to check out after government shutdown specials end

Anna Spiegel
A margherita pizza with a slice next to it on checkered paper

Grab Andy's slices and a brew at Atlas. Phot: Maansi Srivastava/Washington Post/Getty Images

The only downside of no government shutdown: no shutdown specials.

Why it matters: Everyone in Washington was looking forward to some cheap food and drinks after this s**tshow.

Yes, but: You can still find some great happy hours for drowning your congressional sorrows.

🍺 Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard: Extra-long weekday happy hour (12pm-6pm) is a top deal at the brewpub with two slices of Andy's Pizza and an Atlas pint for $11, and specialty pints for $11.

🍣 Zeppelin: Shaw's Japanese izakaya does daily happy hour (4pm-6pm) with great deals like $9.75 glasses of legit Champagne, sushi rolls, and small plates.

🍸 Succotash: It's easy to hide out at this downtown D.C. steak-and-Southern restaurant with daily happy hour (weekdays, 11:30am-8pm, weekends, 4pm-8pm) and a ton of deals, from $12 chicken and waffles to $7 bourbon-spiked sangría.

🍕 Stellina Pizzeria: A $25 happy hour deal (4pm-6pm) may sound spendy until you look at the combo: a beer/wine/cocktail, margherita pizza, homemade chips, arancini, and fried mozzarella. Extra drinks are just $5.

