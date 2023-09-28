59 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C. weekend: Art All Night, Coffee Festival and more

Analis Bailey
An image showing four photos from an art event: The top left image shows someone drawing, the top right image shows a painting of a girl, the bottom left shows a man playing guitar and the bottom right shows a group holding up a piece of artwork that looks like puzzle pieces.

Photos: Courtesy of D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD)

This weekend in D.C., check out Art All Night across all eight wards, the D.C. Coffee Festival, a Nigerian Independence Day festival, drag queen wrestling and more.

🖼️ 1. Enjoy art overnight

This weekend, thousands of art lovers will stay up late to join a host of street festivals across the city.

What's happening: Art All Night is an overnight arts festival showcasing visual arts, performing arts, live painting, photography, fashion, dance and more while supporting local businesses and restaurants.

  • This year's festival will include the first Dine All Night, a celebration of culinary arts.

What they're saying: "Art All Night transforms 'art' from a noun into a powerful verb," says DSLBD director Kristi Whitfield. "To 'art' is to immerse yourself in a weekend of dancing, singing, watching and listening to artists for two nights while supporting the art community."

When: 7pm–3am Friday and Saturday

Where: This event will take place all over the city and each ward will have art activations.

Cost: Free.

☕ 2. D.C. Coffee Festival

  • A day after National Coffee Day, sample coffee from a host of local roasters at this inaugural event, 9am–4:30pm Saturday at Dock 5 at Union Market. Tickets start at $29.

🇳🇬 3. Lagos Island

  • Celebrate Nigerian Independence Day with a festival featuring food trucks, music from DJs and Nigerian bands and local vendors from 9pm Saturday through 3am Sunday at Karma D.C. Tickets start at $24.99.
  • Organizers encourage guests to come wearing all black.

🧑‍🍳 5. D.C. Vegan Chef Challenge

  • Order new vegan menu items at 10 restaurants in the D.C. area and then vote for your favorite during the D.C. Vegan Chef Challenge, which begins Sunday. View participating restaurants.

🍻 6. Oktoberfest at the German-American Heritage Museum

  • Oktoberfest continues with beer tasting, German sausage, pretzels and dancing to live German music. Plus, learn about German-American history. Tickets start at $65.
