This weekend in D.C., check out Art All Night across all eight wards, the D.C. Coffee Festival, a Nigerian Independence Day festival, drag queen wrestling and more.

🖼️ 1. Enjoy art overnight

This weekend, thousands of art lovers will stay up late to join a host of street festivals across the city.

What's happening: Art All Night is an overnight arts festival showcasing visual arts, performing arts, live painting, photography, fashion, dance and more while supporting local businesses and restaurants.

This year's festival will include the first Dine All Night, a celebration of culinary arts.

What they're saying: "Art All Night transforms 'art' from a noun into a powerful verb," says DSLBD director Kristi Whitfield. "To 'art' is to immerse yourself in a weekend of dancing, singing, watching and listening to artists for two nights while supporting the art community."

When: 7pm–3am Friday and Saturday

Where: This event will take place all over the city and each ward will have art activations.

Cost: Free.

A day after National Coffee Day, sample coffee from a host of local roasters at this inaugural event, 9am–4:30pm Saturday at Dock 5 at Union Market. Tickets start at $29.

Celebrate Nigerian Independence Day with a festival featuring food trucks, music from DJs and Nigerian bands and local vendors from 9pm Saturday through 3am Sunday at Karma D.C. Tickets start at $24.99.

Organizers encourage guests to come wearing all black.

Watch drag queens wrestle it out, 7–10pm Friday at Hook Hall. Tickets start at $30.

Order new vegan menu items at 10 restaurants in the D.C. area and then vote for your favorite during the D.C. Vegan Chef Challenge, which begins Sunday. View participating restaurants.