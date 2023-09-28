D.C. weekend: Art All Night, Coffee Festival and more
This weekend in D.C., check out Art All Night across all eight wards, the D.C. Coffee Festival, a Nigerian Independence Day festival, drag queen wrestling and more.
🖼️ 1. Enjoy art overnight
This weekend, thousands of art lovers will stay up late to join a host of street festivals across the city.
What's happening: Art All Night is an overnight arts festival showcasing visual arts, performing arts, live painting, photography, fashion, dance and more while supporting local businesses and restaurants.
- This year's festival will include the first Dine All Night, a celebration of culinary arts.
What they're saying: "Art All Night transforms 'art' from a noun into a powerful verb," says DSLBD director Kristi Whitfield. "To 'art' is to immerse yourself in a weekend of dancing, singing, watching and listening to artists for two nights while supporting the art community."
When: 7pm–3am Friday and Saturday
Where: This event will take place all over the city and each ward will have art activations.
Cost: Free.
☕ 2. D.C. Coffee Festival
- A day after National Coffee Day, sample coffee from a host of local roasters at this inaugural event, 9am–4:30pm Saturday at Dock 5 at Union Market. Tickets start at $29.
🇳🇬 3. Lagos Island
- Celebrate Nigerian Independence Day with a festival featuring food trucks, music from DJs and Nigerian bands and local vendors from 9pm Saturday through 3am Sunday at Karma D.C. Tickets start at $24.99.
- Organizers encourage guests to come wearing all black.
🏳️🌈 4. Drag Queen Wrestling
- Watch drag queens wrestle it out, 7–10pm Friday at Hook Hall. Tickets start at $30.
🧑🍳 5. D.C. Vegan Chef Challenge
- Order new vegan menu items at 10 restaurants in the D.C. area and then vote for your favorite during the D.C. Vegan Chef Challenge, which begins Sunday. View participating restaurants.
🍻 6. Oktoberfest at the German-American Heritage Museum
- Oktoberfest continues with beer tasting, German sausage, pretzels and dancing to live German music. Plus, learn about German-American history. Tickets start at $65.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..