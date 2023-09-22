2 hours ago - Things to Do

Get Capitals merch for cheap at the team's weekend garage sale

Anna Spiegel
An Alex Ovechkin Capitals bobblehead.

Ovie's bobblehead. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Capitals are hosting a "garage sale" on Saturday with tons of merch and swag.

Why it matters: When the Caps clean closet, fans can get good deals — plus proceeds benefit charity Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

What's happening: The sale goes down at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington on Saturday, where the Caps are doing pre-season training (fans can watch for free).

  • It's first dibs for season pass holders from 10am to 11am, and then opens to the general public until 2pm.

Up for grabs: Bobbleheads, T-shirts, hats, and more (credit card payments only). Load up before the season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13.

