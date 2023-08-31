How to avoid Labor Day traffic nightmares in D.C.

The Friday afternoon before Labor Day is projected to be the busiest time on the road in D.C. this holiday weekend.

Why it matters: Planning to drive during off times could save you hours in the car.

Zoom in: The peak congestion period is expected from the District to Baltimore via the Balt/Wash Pkwy at 1:45pm on Friday, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data that works with AAA.

That route is expected to take an hour and 9 minutes — 33% longer than the typical travel time.

INRIX reports that overall the times with the least amount of traffic this holiday weekend are:

Thursday before 7am.

Friday before 11am.

Saturday after 6pm.

Sunday anytime (minimal traffic is expected overall).

Monday after 7pm.

What they're saying: "The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening," says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.