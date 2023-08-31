Share on email (opens in new window)

A view from The Wharf at DC JazzFest 2022. Photo: Jati Lindsay.

This weekend in D.C., check out JazzFest at The Wharf, Hi-Lawn's Summer Sendoff party, Black-owned food and wine vendors at Gateway Pavilion and more.

The largest jazz festival in the Mid-Atlantic region began this week.

There are over 60 concerts at venues across the city featuring local musicians, up-and-coming artists and talent from around the world.

What's happening: The 19th annual D.C. JazzFest's main stage event is on Saturday and Sunday.

Artists include Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, Charles Lloyd, Samara Joy, Kenny Garrett, Sounds From the Ancestors and many more.

When: Noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: The Wharf

Cost: General admission tickets start at $20.

Of note: The nearest Metro stops are L'Enfant Plaza and Waterfront. Both L'Enfant Plaza (Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, Yellow lines) and Waterfront Station (Green Line) are less than a 10-minute walk from the festival entrance.

The Wharf operates a free shuttle that runs between the L'Enfant Plaza – Seventh Street and Maryland Avenue exit and The Wharf every 10 minutes. Track the shuttle.

Enjoy a four-day rooftop picnic with cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, boozy snow cones, lawn games, live music and more. Make a reservation.

Hi-Lawn's hours are extended for the holiday weekend: 4–11pm Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon–8pm Sunday and noon–9pm Monday.

Listen to house beats and rhythms with performances by local DJs and underground artists 11am-9pm Saturday in Franklin Park. Free.

Sip and taste goods from over 30 Black-owned food and wine vendors 2-9:30pm Saturday at Gateway Pavilion on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The 21+ event will feature performances from local bands and DJs. Tickets start at $52.