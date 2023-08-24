Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out a Black-owned beer festival, BBQ and Barrels at Nationals Park, Distrito Music Fest and more.

🍻 1. Get to Megafest

Try local craft beers while celebrating Soul Mega's four-year anniversary with food vendors, live music and networking with the city's movers and shakers.

Why it matters: Megafest is D.C.'s first Black-owned beer festival showcasing Black and minority-owned vendors.

This year's vendors will also feature wine and cocktails.

When: 3–8pm Saturday

Where: Sandlot Anacostia

Organizers encourage attendees to use ride sharing or the Metro for transportation. There is limited parking on Howard Road.

Cost: General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $85.

Each ticket includes a Megafest glass and unlimited 4-ounce pours from vendors (while supplies last).

Of note: This event is for ages 21+ only and pets aren't allowed.

Eat local barbecue dishes paired with whiskeys, ryes and bourbons 4–7pm Saturday at Nationals Park. Tasting tickets start at $75.

Listen to the soundtrack from Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" by D.C. Strings 6–8pm Friday at the Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed. Free; reserve a spot.

Dance and celebrate Latin American music featuring artists from around the country 4pm Saturday at Union Stage. Tickets are $35.