D.C. weekend events: Megafest, BBQ and Barrels, Distrito Music Fest and more
This weekend in D.C., check out a Black-owned beer festival, BBQ and Barrels at Nationals Park, Distrito Music Fest and more.
🍻 1. Get to Megafest
Try local craft beers while celebrating Soul Mega's four-year anniversary with food vendors, live music and networking with the city's movers and shakers.
Why it matters: Megafest is D.C.'s first Black-owned beer festival showcasing Black and minority-owned vendors.
- This year's vendors will also feature wine and cocktails.
When: 3–8pm Saturday
Where: Sandlot Anacostia
- Organizers encourage attendees to use ride sharing or the Metro for transportation. There is limited parking on Howard Road.
Cost: General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $85.
- Each ticket includes a Megafest glass and unlimited 4-ounce pours from vendors (while supplies last).
Of note: This event is for ages 21+ only and pets aren't allowed.
🍖 2. BBQ and Barrels
- Eat local barbecue dishes paired with whiskeys, ryes and bourbons 4–7pm Saturday at Nationals Park. Tasting tickets start at $75.
🎻 3. SOME inaugural concert
- Listen to the soundtrack from Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" by D.C. Strings 6–8pm Friday at the Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed. Free; reserve a spot.
💃 4. Distrito Music Fest
- Dance and celebrate Latin American music featuring artists from around the country 4pm Saturday at Union Stage. Tickets are $35.
🌍 5. Around the World
- Enjoy international food, live music performances and art 11am–7pm at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria. Free.
