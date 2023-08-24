2 hours ago - Things to Do

D.C. weekend events: Megafest, BBQ and Barrels, Distrito Music Fest and more

Analis Bailey
Animated illustration of four different kinds of beers.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend in D.C., check out a Black-owned beer festival, BBQ and Barrels at Nationals Park, Distrito Music Fest and more.

🍻 1. Get to Megafest

Try local craft beers while celebrating Soul Mega's four-year anniversary with food vendors, live music and networking with the city's movers and shakers.

Why it matters: Megafest is D.C.'s first Black-owned beer festival showcasing Black and minority-owned vendors.

  • This year's vendors will also feature wine and cocktails.

When: 3–8pm Saturday

Where: Sandlot Anacostia

  • Organizers encourage attendees to use ride sharing or the Metro for transportation. There is limited parking on Howard Road.

Cost: General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $85.

  • Each ticket includes a Megafest glass and unlimited 4-ounce pours from vendors (while supplies last).

Of note: This event is for ages 21+ only and pets aren't allowed.

🍖 2. BBQ and Barrels

🎻 3. SOME inaugural concert

  • Listen to the soundtrack from Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" by D.C. Strings 6–8pm Friday at the Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed. Free; reserve a spot.

💃 4. Distrito Music Fest

  • Dance and celebrate Latin American music featuring artists from around the country 4pm Saturday at Union Stage. Tickets are $35.

🌍 5. Around the World

  • Enjoy international food, live music performances and art 11am–7pm at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria. Free.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more