19 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekend events: Lionel Richie, CityFest, and more
This weekend in D.C., check out CityFest at Culture House, Lionel Richie at Capital One Arena, Bands and Brews in Del Ray, and more.
🥳 1. Celebrate the city
Immerse yourself in D.C. culture at CityFest with art, music, fashion, food, and more.
Why it matters: CityFest brings together more than 40 local creatives, including designers, musicians, writers, artists, photographers, and more, making it the largest creator festival in the city.
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Culture House
Cost: Tickets start at $10.
🎤 2. Lionel Richie
- The Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire makes its stop at Capital One Arena 7:30pm Friday. Tickets start at $25.
🎸 3. Risers Fest
- Listen to 12 bands and comedy shows Sunday at Hook Hall. Doors open at 11am, the first band plays at noon and the after-party is from 10pm to 2am. Tickets start at $30.
🍻 4. Bands and Brews
- Visit more than 15 participating restaurants for drink and food specials, live music at every venue, giveaways, and more at Del Ray's Summer Bar Crawl in Alexandria, VA 12:30pm-6pm Saturday. Early registration tickets are $15, day of tickets will be $25.
- This event is for ages 21+ but children are welcome at family-friendly restaurants and the main stage at Pat Miller Square.
⚽ 5. Youth Sports Day
- Learn about after-school programs that combine sports, mentoring, tutoring, and college readiness from 10am to 2pm Saturday. This Fight For Children event at The Fields at RFK will have a DJ, live music, food trucks, and giveaways. Free.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..