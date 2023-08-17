Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out CityFest at Culture House, Lionel Richie at Capital One Arena, Bands and Brews in Del Ray, and more.

Immerse yourself in D.C. culture at CityFest with art, music, fashion, food, and more.

Why it matters: CityFest brings together more than 40 local creatives, including designers, musicians, writers, artists, photographers, and more, making it the largest creator festival in the city.

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Culture House

Cost: Tickets start at $10.

The Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire makes its stop at Capital One Arena 7:30pm Friday. Tickets start at $25.

Listen to 12 bands and comedy shows Sunday at Hook Hall. Doors open at 11am, the first band plays at noon and the after-party is from 10pm to 2am. Tickets start at $30.

Visit more than 15 participating restaurants for drink and food specials, live music at every venue, giveaways, and more at Del Ray's Summer Bar Crawl in Alexandria, VA 12:30pm-6pm Saturday. Early registration tickets are $15, day of tickets will be $25.

This event is for ages 21+ but children are welcome at family-friendly restaurants and the main stage at Pat Miller Square.