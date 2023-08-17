19 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C. weekend events: Lionel Richie, CityFest, and more

Analis Bailey
This weekend in D.C., check out CityFest at Culture House, Lionel Richie at Capital One Arena, Bands and Brews in Del Ray, and more.

🥳 1. Celebrate the city

Immerse yourself in D.C. culture at CityFest with art, music, fashion, food, and more.

Why it matters: CityFest brings together more than 40 local creatives, including designers, musicians, writers, artists, photographers, and more, making it the largest creator festival in the city.

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Culture House

Cost: Tickets start at $10.

🎤 2. Lionel Richie

🎸 3. Risers Fest

  • Listen to 12 bands and comedy shows Sunday at Hook Hall. Doors open at 11am, the first band plays at noon and the after-party is from 10pm to 2am. Tickets start at $30.

🍻 4. Bands and Brews

⚽ 5. Youth Sports Day

  • Learn about after-school programs that combine sports, mentoring, tutoring, and college readiness from 10am to 2pm Saturday. This Fight For Children event at The Fields at RFK will have a DJ, live music, food trucks, and giveaways. Free.
