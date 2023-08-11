2 hours ago - News
Inflation cools in D.C. this summer
Inflation is continuing to cool quicker in the D.C. metro area than in much of the country.
What's happening: New data shows the local Consumer Price Index rose 1.8% in the 12 months through July.
- That's below the national CPI increase of 3.2%, a slight tick-up from previous months.
The good news is that recent signs suggest the steep price gains that plagued American consumers look to be moderating, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes.
- That national CPI uptick is because of so-called "base effects." Since the data is lapping the period in July 2022 when energy prices plunged, the annual figure released on Thursday looks higher.
Details: Shelter, auto insurance, and education were among the categories that saw prices increase in July, while prices for airline fares, used cars, and trucks were among those that declined outright.
