Inflation cools in D.C. this summer

Data: BLS. Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation is continuing to cool quicker in the D.C. metro area than in much of the country.

What's happening: New data shows the local Consumer Price Index rose 1.8% in the 12 months through July.

That's below the national CPI increase of 3.2%, a slight tick-up from previous months.

The good news is that recent signs suggest the steep price gains that plagued American consumers look to be moderating, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes.

That national CPI uptick is because of so-called "base effects." Since the data is lapping the period in July 2022 when energy prices plunged, the annual figure released on Thursday looks higher.

Details: Shelter, auto insurance, and education were among the categories that saw prices increase in July, while prices for airline fares, used cars, and trucks were among those that declined outright.

