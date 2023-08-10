D.C. metro gas prices are ticking up this summer

Data: GasBuddy. Note: Price as of the 1st of each month. Chart: Axios Visuals

A gallon of regular gas across the D.C. area costs on average $3.89 as of Aug. 1, per GasBuddy.

That's up 5.4% from last August, and a little higher than today's nationwide average of $3.76, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: Average gas prices nationwide are up a bit from winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

"Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather," Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.