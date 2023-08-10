8 mins ago - News

D.C. metro gas prices are ticking up this summer

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: GasBuddy. Note: Price as of the 1st of each month. Chart: Axios Visuals
A gallon of regular gas across the D.C. area costs on average $3.89 as of Aug. 1, per GasBuddy.

  • That's up 5.4% from last August, and a little higher than today's nationwide average of $3.76, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: Average gas prices nationwide are up a bit from winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

  • "Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather," Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.

