D.C. diners can for the first time get a taste of lab-grown chicken at José Andrés' China Chilcano this week.

Why it matters: Proponents of human-made meat argue it's better for the environment but many unknowns remain.

State of play: China Chilcano is one of two high-end restaurants in the U.S. where meat grown from animal cells is available.

The big picture: Purveyors of lab-grown meat — who prefer the term "cell-cultivated," to avoid the mad-scientist-with-a-test-tube image — foresee a world where our plates are full of steak but animal slaughter is largely a thing of the past, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

Chicken is the first proof-of-concept product, and while the taste is familiar, the texture is a work in progress.

It remains to be seen if the technology to "grow" meat at scale will prove economical — and if consumers will welcome the results.

Zoom in: Our Axios San Francisco colleague Megan Rose Dickey got a chance to taste lab-grown chicken at producer Good Meat's facility in Alameda, California. Her review?

"It tasted like chicken and I'd eat it again! But it could definitely be juicier and more tender, something the company said it's working on addressing," she writes.

Thought bubble: Andrés' preparation sounds intentionally flavorful: Peruvian-style chicken skewers with chimichurri sauce cooked over charcoal.

A good call if it's naturally a little dry!

