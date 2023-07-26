Women's World Cup players with D.C.-area ties

Share on email (opens in new window)

Trinity Rodman of USA controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The U.S. women's national team will take on the Netherlands at 9pm Wednesday in their second World Cup match after a starting 3-0 victory over Vietnam last week.

Why it matters: Washington Spirit players past and present fill Team USA's roster.

The big picture: Washington is Soccer City this week between the World Cup matches and the Premier League coming to FedEx Field on Sunday.

A bunch of D.C. bars are permitted to serve alcohol until 4am for the World Cup (note: not all necessarily will, or plan around select matches, so it's good to check). Here's where to watch.

But first: Meet the four current Spirit players on Team USA!

🥅 Aubrey Kingsbury: This is the first World Cup for the 31-year-old Ohio goalie, who started 19 Spirit games last year and got engaged on the National Mall.

💫 Trinity Rodman: The 21-year-old forward, considered a young breakout star on the World Cup team, is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and was the youngest player drafted in National League history. She also really likes Red Bull.

⚽ Ashley Sanchez: The 24-year-old mid and proud dog mom started strong with the Spirit in 2020, joining as a young star from the UCLA Bruins. Sanchez helped send the Spirit to the 2021 NWSL Championship Game, which they won.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Andi Sullivan: The 27-year-old from Lorton, Virginia grew up in a big soccer family, and her World Cup dreams started when watching at RFK. She's a key midfield player.