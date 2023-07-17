MLS All-Star specials and events in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game comes to Audi Field this week, and bars are celebrating with soccer specials and watch parties — plus pregames near the stadium.

Atlas Brewery: The Navy Yard brewery and tap room is hosting MLS fans for games with $5 draft specials. They’re also showing the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday at 7:30pm.

Duke’s Grocery: The English pub’s new Navy Yard location is serving food/drink specials and hosting multiple events, including its own interactive version of the Skills Challenge on Tuesday and Wednesday with cool prizes (free beer!).

All-Purpose: The waterfront pizzeria near Audi Field gets in the spirit with Let’s Get Messi cocktails and a Wayne Rooney-themed pizza. Doors open early at 3pm on Wednesday.

Across the Pond: If you want to avoid stadium traffic, this Dupont Circle Irish pub/sports bar is showing games alongside happy hour specials (4pm-8pm) including $6 apps and house cocktails.