10 Bastille Day parties and specials in D.C.
Bastille Day is Friday, and D.C. is celebrating French National Day through the weekend.
Why it matters: In a city designed by Pierre L'Enfant, Francophiles and expats know how to party.
What's happening: French food, music, so much wine…
🇫🇷 Embassy party: The big ticket event is the French embassy's blowout soirée at La Maison Française on Saturday (6:30pm-11pm) — themed around La Côte d'Azur-Provence ($300+ tickets).
💃 Swanky soirée: Chef Nicholas Stefanelli's Le Clou restaurant in NoMa is throwing a party on Friday at 6pm with a three-course menu, Champagne toast, and DJ dancing ($88 tickets).
🎥 Netflix approved: Central's Bastille Day party is an "Emily in Paris" dress-up affair on Friday (4:30pm-7:30pm) with food/drink specials inspired by the show.
🍹 Unlimited aperitifs: Petite Cerise, The Dabney team's new Shaw bistro, is celebrating with free-flowing punch, oysters, Champagne, and more ($75 reservations for Friday).
🍾 Luxe treats: Opaline downtown is throwing a Friday fête (4:30pm-9:30pm) with Belvedere snow cones, a Moët cart, a French DJ, and fashion prizes. Walk-ins and patio pups are welcome.
🥂 Free Champagne: Svelte Georgetown newcomer L'Avant-Garde is pouring a free glass of Champagne for every dinner guest (reservations).
🍷 Wine weekend: Georgetown's chic "neo-bistro" Lutèce is celebrating all weekend with plats du jour like steak frites and French wine specials (reservations).
🍽️ Prix-fixe dinner: La Bise by the White House is serving a three-course meal on Friday with courses including truffle risotto and steak au poivre (reserve for $75 or $135 for wine pairings).
🎨 Fun and mimes: Le Diplomate is entertaining guests on 14th Street with accordion music, face painting, free caricature painting, a St. Germaine bar cart, and festive specials.
🎶 Block party: Tenleytown's "little French Quarter" is celebrating on Saturday (2pm-4pm) with a park party — French food, lawn games, and music ($20 adult ticket with one free child).
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..