10 Bastille Day parties and specials in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bastille Day festivities. Photo courtesy of Le Diplomate (left) and Opaline.

Bastille Day is Friday, and D.C. is celebrating French National Day through the weekend.

Why it matters: In a city designed by Pierre L'Enfant, Francophiles and expats know how to party.

What's happening: French food, music, so much wine…

🇫🇷 Embassy party: The big ticket event is the French embassy's blowout soirée at La Maison Française on Saturday (6:30pm-11pm) — themed around La Côte d'Azur-Provence ($300+ tickets).

💃 Swanky soirée: Chef Nicholas Stefanelli's Le Clou restaurant in NoMa is throwing a party on Friday at 6pm with a three-course menu, Champagne toast, and DJ dancing ($88 tickets).

🎥 Netflix approved: Central's Bastille Day party is an "Emily in Paris" dress-up affair on Friday (4:30pm-7:30pm) with food/drink specials inspired by the show.

🍹 Unlimited aperitifs: Petite Cerise, The Dabney team's new Shaw bistro, is celebrating with free-flowing punch, oysters, Champagne, and more ($75 reservations for Friday).

🍾 Luxe treats: Opaline downtown is throwing a Friday fête (4:30pm-9:30pm) with Belvedere snow cones, a Moët cart, a French DJ, and fashion prizes. Walk-ins and patio pups are welcome.

🥂 Free Champagne: Svelte Georgetown newcomer L'Avant-Garde is pouring a free glass of Champagne for every dinner guest (reservations).

🍷 Wine weekend: Georgetown's chic "neo-bistro" Lutèce is celebrating all weekend with plats du jour like steak frites and French wine specials (reservations).

🍽️ Prix-fixe dinner: La Bise by the White House is serving a three-course meal on Friday with courses including truffle risotto and steak au poivre (reserve for $75 or $135 for wine pairings).

🎨 Fun and mimes: Le Diplomate is entertaining guests on 14th Street with accordion music, face painting, free caricature painting, a St. Germaine bar cart, and festive specials.

🎶 Block party: Tenleytown's "little French Quarter" is celebrating on Saturday (2pm-4pm) with a park party — French food, lawn games, and music ($20 adult ticket with one free child).