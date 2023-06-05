2 hours ago - Things to Do

Vote for the best TV show based in D.C.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Go vote!
Go vote!

Glimpses of the White House. An iconic pan across the National Mall. A train pulling away from the Metro station.

  • That’s what it looks like when a show is set— or allegedly set — in D.C.

Yes, but: Despite some snafus (see: the infamous “Cathedral Heights” Metro station in House of Cards or Jack Ryan’s improbable commute), we all have our favorite shows.

📺 What’s happening: We’re holding a type of Sweet 16 tournament, collecting votes to crown the best television show set in D.C.

Flashback: You helped us earlier this year crown the National Cathedral as D.C.’s best building.

Methodology: This informal contest is meant to be fun.

  • Choose based on whether you feel the show best represents D.C., has the most interesting characters, or is just a show you just can’t get out of your head.

🗳️ Vote here in Round 1 by 2 pm today. We’ll play all week.

Email us if you have additional thoughts or just want to complain about a show we left out.

See you on the big screen, D.C.!

