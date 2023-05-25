Here's some last-minute Memorial Day weekend plans
If you’re sticking around town for Memorial Day weekend and looking for something to do, here are some last-minute picks:
Black is Beautiful Art Market
Saturday, May 27 from 11am to 5pm, Metrobar
Metrobar is teaming up with Alamo Drafthouse for a Little Mermaid-themed art event, featuring seafood, a DJ, live painting, and Black women artists and vendors.
PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert
Sunday, May 28 at 8pm, West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol
This free annual concert is a great way to commemorate the holiday and get outside for the evening. Hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, this year’s concert will feature performances by Trace Adkins, Yolanda Adams, and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Hi-Lawn’s Rooftop Grill-Out & Picnic Party
Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29, Hi-Lawn
All weekend long, Hi-Lawn above Union Market will have live music, grilled food, and festival cocktails. Expect cornhole, Jenga, racks of ribs, baked mac & cheese, and BBQ chicken. Reservations are limited for big groups, but most of the rooftop is for walk-ins.
