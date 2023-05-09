The best deals in town as D.C. celebrates Plant Week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Go green for DC Plant Week. Photograph courtesy of Little Leaf

It’s DC Plant Week, which means local flora shops are offering discounts, hosting classes, and partnering with some seed-y bars for herbaceous cocktails.

What’s sprouting: The Plant Week site offers a handy daily rundown of sales and happenings, which include a mix of free and ticketed events — plus Mother’s Day-themed activities and gifts. A few highlights include:

🌼 Wreath-building class for Mother’s Day at Jungle & Loom in Union Market with Pimm’s cocktails (Tuesday, 6:30pm). Tickets are $75.

🌿 Free kickoff party at Logan Circle boutique Little Leaf (Wednesday, 6pm) — plus a warehouse sale and 10% discounts storewide.

🥂Orchids 101 with complimentary mimosas at Dupont Circle’s PLNTR (Saturday, noon). Tickets are $69. Free: A Mother’s Day pop-up market outside.

🪴Week-long discounts (20% off) on house plants at all D.C.-area Ace Hardware stores.

🍻Plant swap and party at Logan Circle’s Aslin Brewery (Sunday, 4pm). The $5 ticket includes a free beer.

Worth noting: It’s also DC Veg Week — a celebration of vegan food at 35 local restaurants — so we’re seeing green through Sunday.