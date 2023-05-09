The best deals in town as D.C. celebrates Plant Week
It’s DC Plant Week, which means local flora shops are offering discounts, hosting classes, and partnering with some seed-y bars for herbaceous cocktails.
What’s sprouting: The Plant Week site offers a handy daily rundown of sales and happenings, which include a mix of free and ticketed events — plus Mother’s Day-themed activities and gifts. A few highlights include:
🌼 Wreath-building class for Mother’s Day at Jungle & Loom in Union Market with Pimm’s cocktails (Tuesday, 6:30pm). Tickets are $75.
🌿 Free kickoff party at Logan Circle boutique Little Leaf (Wednesday, 6pm) — plus a warehouse sale and 10% discounts storewide.
🥂Orchids 101 with complimentary mimosas at Dupont Circle’s PLNTR (Saturday, noon). Tickets are $69. Free: A Mother’s Day pop-up market outside.
🪴Week-long discounts (20% off) on house plants at all D.C.-area Ace Hardware stores.
🍻Plant swap and party at Logan Circle’s Aslin Brewery (Sunday, 4pm). The $5 ticket includes a free beer.
Worth noting: It’s also DC Veg Week — a celebration of vegan food at 35 local restaurants — so we’re seeing green through Sunday.
