Maryland State Fair bringing back rock favorites

Warped Tour is back … kind of.

The Maryland State Fair is bringing rock band favorites from the early 2010s, including All Time Low and Mayday Parade, to perform at its weekend concert series this September in Lutherville.

What’s happening: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am for the Live! On Track! Concert series on Sept. 8-9 during the fair.

All Time Low will headline on Sept. 8, followed by Mayday Parade, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd — and yes, all except for Hibberd, performed at Warped Tour.

QUINN XCII will headline on Sept. 9, followed by DWLLRS and VISORS.

How to get tickets: General admission lawn tickets start at $48 and include entry to the fair itself.