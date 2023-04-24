2 hours ago - News

Bike to Work Day is back in D.C.

Cuneyt Dil

Bicyclists on the Key Bridge. Photo: Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post

Bike to Work Day this year is Friday, May 19, and there’s a chance to win a bicycle.

What’s happening: The annual event will include over 100 pit stops across the DMV, including giveaways, food, and beverages at some sites.

  • You can register now to be automatically entered into a raffle for a free bike. Three local shops — Pedego Electric Bikes Alexandria & Bethesda, BicycleSPACE, and [email protected] — are donating bicycles for the contest.
  • The first 15,000 people who register and reach a pit stop will also get a free T-shirt.

Franklin Park downtown will have a large pit stop with coffee, pastries, a DJ, and remarks from Mayor Bowser.

The bottom line: The organizers promote cycling as a “healthy, quiet, clean, economical, and fun way for your employees to get to work.”

