Everything that's closed in D.C. for Emancipation Day

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in D.C., which means several government offices will be closed Monday.

⭕ Here’s what’s open:

All Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, and fields.

The Anacostia, Benning, Mt. Pleasant, Petworth, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship, Woodridge libraries from 10am to 6pm, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from 9:30am to 5:30pm.

All low-barrier shelters and the Downtown Day Services center.

❌ Here’s what’s closed:

DC Health’s vital records division and its licensing and renewal division.

All DMV locations.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center.

The Department of Housing and Community Development Homeowner Assistance Fund hotline.

All D.C. public schools, which will remain closed throughout the entire week for spring break.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center.

All DPR recreation and aquatic centers.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Center.

The DC Health & Wellness Center.

🚗 Parking enforcement will also be suspended on Monday.