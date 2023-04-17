2 hours ago - Things to Do
Everything that's closed in D.C. for Emancipation Day
Emancipation Day is a public holiday in D.C., which means several government offices will be closed Monday.
⭕ Here’s what’s open:
- All Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, and fields.
- The Anacostia, Benning, Mt. Pleasant, Petworth, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship, Woodridge libraries from 10am to 6pm, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from 9:30am to 5:30pm.
- All low-barrier shelters and the Downtown Day Services center.
❌ Here’s what’s closed:
- DC Health’s vital records division and its licensing and renewal division.
- All DMV locations.
- The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center.
- The Department of Housing and Community Development Homeowner Assistance Fund hotline.
- All D.C. public schools, which will remain closed throughout the entire week for spring break.
- The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center.
- All DPR recreation and aquatic centers.
- The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Center.
- The DC Health & Wellness Center.
🚗 Parking enforcement will also be suspended on Monday.
