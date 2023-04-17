2 hours ago - Things to Do

Everything that's closed in D.C. for Emancipation Day

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Illustration of an office chair with a "closed" sign hanging from it.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in D.C., which means several government offices will be closed Monday.

⭕ Here’s what’s open:

  • All Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, and fields.
  • The Anacostia, Benning, Mt. Pleasant, Petworth, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship, Woodridge libraries from 10am to 6pm, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from 9:30am to 5:30pm.
  • All low-barrier shelters and the Downtown Day Services center.

❌ Here’s what’s closed:

  • DC Health’s vital records division and its licensing and renewal division.
  • All DMV locations.
  • The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center.
  • The Department of Housing and Community Development Homeowner Assistance Fund hotline.
  • All D.C. public schools, which will remain closed throughout the entire week for spring break.
  • The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center.
  • All DPR recreation and aquatic centers.
  • The Department of Human Services  Economic Security Administration Service Center.
  • The DC Health & Wellness Center.

🚗 Parking enforcement will also be suspended on Monday.

