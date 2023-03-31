46 mins ago - Real Estate

Listing: Live in a renovated horse barn

Paige Hopkins
The living room of a renovated condo unit.

A model unit at Chapman Stables. Photo: Benjamin C. Tankersley/The Washington Post via Getty Images

57 N St. NW APT 126 | $484,000 | one bedroom, one bathroom | 623 square feet

Living in a renovated horse barn may not sound appealing at first, but this modern condo with high-end finishes and a built-in workstation and bookshelves may change your mind.

  • 🐎 It’s inside Chapman Stables, which over the years has been home to horses, cars, hot dog carts, art studios, and antiques, the Washington Post reports. The building was nominated for the American-Architects' Building of the Year award last year.
