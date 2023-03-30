Seeing the Nationals play is no cheap affair

Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index. Chart: Axios Visuals

Last season, Nationals fans paid on average $321 for a visit to the park — making a visit to Nats Park one of the most expensive in the league, per the Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index.

What’s happening: That cost accounted for four adult tickets, one parking pass, two hats, two beers, four sodas, and four hot dogs.

That’s $65 more than the MLB average.

Yes, but: There are ways to save some change this season, including by taking Metro or checking out how to get $5 tickets.

If you are headed to the park today, here’s how to get in, what to eat, and how to pay.