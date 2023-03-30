2 hours ago - Sports

Seeing the Nationals play is no cheap affair

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index. Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index. Chart: Axios Visuals

Last season, Nationals fans paid on average $321 for a visit to the park — making a visit to Nats Park one of the most expensive in the league, per the Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index.

What’s happening: That cost accounted for four adult tickets, one parking pass, two hats, two beers, four sodas, and four hot dogs.

  • That’s $65 more than the MLB average.

Yes, but: There are ways to save some change this season, including by taking Metro or checking out how to get $5 tickets.

If you are headed to the park today, here’s how to get in, what to eat, and how to pay.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more