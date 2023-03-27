Why D.C. smelled like smoke Monday

A burning smell across the D.C. region Monday was linked to a large wildfire in eastern North Carolina.

Driving the news: Washingtonians started noticing haze and a smokey smell outside, leading fire departments region wide to assure the public that no large fires were occurring in the area.

Fire department and National Weather Service officials said it may be due to wind patterns bringing smoke from hundreds of miles away.

The wildfire covered 5,200 acres and was 34% contained as of Sunday, local media reported.

Two elementary school students in Alexandria were not feeling well due to the smoke, the Washington Post reported.

💨 Flashback: In 2021, wildfire smoke from California reached the East Coast.