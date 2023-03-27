1 hour ago - News

Why D.C. smelled like smoke Monday

A burning smell across the D.C. region Monday was linked to a large wildfire in eastern North Carolina.

Driving the news: Washingtonians started noticing haze and a smokey smell outside, leading fire departments region wide to assure the public that no large fires were occurring in the area.

  • Fire department and National Weather Service officials said it may be due to wind patterns bringing smoke from hundreds of miles away.
  • The wildfire covered 5,200 acres and was 34% contained as of Sunday, local media reported.

Two elementary school students in Alexandria were not feeling well due to the smoke, the Washington Post reported.

💨 Flashback: In 2021, wildfire smoke from California reached the East Coast.

