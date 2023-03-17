St. Paddy’s Day revelers in the D.C. area can get a free Lyft ride home on trips that cost up to $15.

The annual SoberRide program is back from 4pm today until 4am tomorrow for users 21 and over.

How it works: A Lyft code will become available at 3pm on soberrider.com.

You enter the code in the Lyft app’s payment tab, under "Add Lyft Pass."

How it happened: The Lyfts are funded by sponsors and organized by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, which said it has provided 80,047 safe rides home since 1991, also operating during other holidays to prevent drunk driving.