56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Mapped: Where to get cherry blossom treats in D.C.

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Cherry blossom mania is here, and so are pink cocktails, cherry tea cakes, and sakura cider.

Why it matters: Cherry blossom season is a lifestyle.

We’ve made a map of the bars, restaurants, and shops offering cherry blossom-themed food and drink across the region for you to sample.

  • Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any sugar rush you may experience from these.

Which ones are we missing? Reply to this email and let us know so we can add them!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more