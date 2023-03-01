Metro has been trying to pick up the pace for a long time, but obstacles keep getting in the way.

Why it matters: Returning to normal service levels has been one of the agency’s top goals since its 7000-series trains, which make up over 60% of its fleet, were sidelined following the October 2021 Blue Line derailment.

Driving the news: During a board meeting last week, Metro CEO Randy Clarke said he wants to return to pre-pandemic service levels this summer, which would mean trains every five-to-six minutes.

The agency hasn’t run with that frequency since March 2020.

State of play: Metro yesterday announced that it's working toward fixing all 7K wheels in response to newly released National Transportation Safety Board findings that showed a wheel pressure issue. The wheel repressing process is expected to take three years and cost $55 million.

Metro says it will maintain its current service levels with continued improvement as more trains are added back into service, pending the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission's approval of its plan.

What's happening: Metro ridership is increasing after years of pandemic setbacks that continue to impact the agency’s bottom line — access to the full fleet of railcars will be especially important during D.C.’s busy spring season.

In 2021, 136,000 people on average rode Metro each day. While still below pre-pandemic levels, that number increased in 2022 to an average of 228,000 daily riders.

Metro was able last summer to start bringing back some of its 7K trains, improving wait times of more than 20 minutes on some lines.

Here's how Metro is currently running on weekdays:

🟢 Green Line: Every eight minutes.

🔴 Red Line: Every eight minutes from 6am to 9pm on Tue., Wed., and Thurs., and during peak hours every weekday.

🔵 Blue Line: Every 12 minutes during peak hours on Tue., Wed., and Thurs.

🟠 Orange Line: Every 12 minutes during peak hours on Tue., Wed., and Thurs.

⚪️ Silver Line: Every 15 minutes.

Catch up quick: The derailment was caused by a wheel malfunction on the 7K trains. Metro is currently conducting weekly wheel inspections to monitor the issue. As that inspection frequency decreased, wait times also decreased.

Meanwhile, the return of the Yellow Line this May will also impact service frequencies. The line is currently down systemwide for repairs and updates.