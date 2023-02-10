2 hours ago - Real Estate

This stylish Capitol Hill condo is $319K

Brianna Crane
tiny condo in dc

Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer

This 405-square-foot Carolina on the Hill charmer has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Design: Soaring ceilings and bright, neutral paint make this compact condo feel fresh and open.

  • The U-shaped kitchen has rich wood cabinets, black granite cabinets, and modern stainless steel appliances.
  • The last update was in 2018, listing agent Ned Kraemer tells Axios.

Maximizing tiny: The open space across from the kitchen currently has a bookshelf and breakfast bar.

  • This setup gives you more storage and a space to work from home or eat.

By the numbers: This unit is listed at $319,000, and the condo fees are $390 a month.

Other highlights: Carolina on the Hill is walking distance from the Capitol, bars and restaurants, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.

  • The pet-friendly building has a laundry room and a communal garden with a patio and grill.

Take a look around.

dc tiny condo exterior
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo living room
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo living room
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo dining nook
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo kitchen
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo bath
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
dc tiny condo bedroom
Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer
