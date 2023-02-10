2 hours ago - Real Estate
This stylish Capitol Hill condo is $319K
This 405-square-foot Carolina on the Hill charmer has one bedroom and one bathroom.
- The address is 101 N. Carolina Ave. SE #104.
- There's an open house from noon to 2pm on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Design: Soaring ceilings and bright, neutral paint make this compact condo feel fresh and open.
- The U-shaped kitchen has rich wood cabinets, black granite cabinets, and modern stainless steel appliances.
- The last update was in 2018, listing agent Ned Kraemer tells Axios.
Maximizing tiny: The open space across from the kitchen currently has a bookshelf and breakfast bar.
- This setup gives you more storage and a space to work from home or eat.
By the numbers: This unit is listed at $319,000, and the condo fees are $390 a month.
Other highlights: Carolina on the Hill is walking distance from the Capitol, bars and restaurants, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.
- The pet-friendly building has a laundry room and a communal garden with a patio and grill.
Take a look around.
