This 405-square-foot Carolina on the Hill charmer has one bedroom and one bathroom.

The address is 101 N. Carolina Ave. SE #104.

There's an open house from noon to 2pm on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Design: Soaring ceilings and bright, neutral paint make this compact condo feel fresh and open.

The U-shaped kitchen has rich wood cabinets, black granite cabinets, and modern stainless steel appliances.

The last update was in 2018, listing agent Ned Kraemer tells Axios.

Maximizing tiny: The open space across from the kitchen currently has a bookshelf and breakfast bar.

This setup gives you more storage and a space to work from home or eat.

By the numbers: This unit is listed at $319,000, and the condo fees are $390 a month.

Other highlights: Carolina on the Hill is walking distance from the Capitol, bars and restaurants, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.

The pet-friendly building has a laundry room and a communal garden with a patio and grill.

Take a look around.

Photo: Kevin Carney, courtesy of Ned Kraemer

