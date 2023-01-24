A new casino could go along the Silver Line in Fairfax County. Photo: Eric Lee/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Two Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow a casino to be built in Fairfax County, right along the Silver Line, the Washington Business Journal reports.

Why it matters: Virginia code currently only allows casinos in cities of a certain size, but the new legislation would amend it to have them in counties under certain conditions, and Fairfax County is the only one that would qualify, per WBJ.

Details: Per the legislation, a Fairfax County casino would have to be close to a Silver Line station and part of a mixed-use project development, which limits where it could be built.

One potential site is a 29-acre development currently for sale near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon, just outside Dulles airport.

Worth noting: Even if the bill passes, Fairfax County would still need to hold a referendum to approve the casino's creation.

What’s next: It’s not yet clear if the two lawmakers who introduced the legislation will pursue it by the end of the session in late February. At least one of those lawmakers told WBJ he might not push it this session but may reintroduce it next year.