Five D.C.-area MLK Day opportunities
Spend your long weekend giving back with these opportunities around our region.
🌱 Rock Creek Conservancy is doing litter clean-ups and invasive plant removals all weekend long in different areas in Rock Creek Park.
- Sign up for a day and an area here.
🍞 Capital Area Food Bank in Michigan Park is looking for folks to pack and sort food.
- Sign up for a three-hour shift on Saturday or Monday.
🍼 Howard’s men's basketball team is partnering with Mamatoto Village in Deanwood to create care kits for expectant Black moms, an initiative chosen by the players.
- Sign up for a shift from 10am to 12pm, or 12pm to 2pm by contacting Daniel Marks (908-672-5196; [email protected]).
❤️ Volunteer Fairfax has organized a variety of ways to give back – including making homemade Valentine's Day cards and care packages.
- There are opportunities for all age groups. Sign up here.
🖥 Sandy Spring Museum is holding a transcribe-a-thon, giving participants a chance to give back virtually.
- Sign up to transcribe original archival documents here.
