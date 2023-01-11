1 hour ago - Things to Do

Five D.C.-area MLK Day opportunities

Chelsea Cirruzzo
The Martin Luther King Jr. monument in D.C.

Remove litter, pack food, or make Valentine's Day cards. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Spend your long weekend giving back with these opportunities around our region.

🌱 Rock Creek Conservancy is doing litter clean-ups and invasive plant removals all weekend long in different areas in Rock Creek Park. 

  • Sign up for a day and an area here.

🍞 Capital Area Food Bank in Michigan Park is looking for folks to pack and sort food.

  • Sign up for a three-hour shift on Saturday or Monday.

🍼 Howard’s men's basketball team is partnering with Mamatoto Village in Deanwood to create care kits for expectant Black moms, an initiative chosen by the players.

  • Sign up for a shift from 10am to 12pm, or 12pm to 2pm by contacting Daniel Marks (908-672-5196; [email protected]).

❤️ Volunteer Fairfax has organized a variety of ways to give back – including making homemade Valentine's Day cards and care packages. 

  • There are opportunities for all age groups. Sign up here

🖥 Sandy Spring Museum is holding a transcribe-a-thon, giving participants a chance to give back virtually. 

  • Sign up to transcribe original archival documents here.
