Mark your calendar for these three D.C. college basketball games

Maxwell Millington

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing. Photo: Porter Binks/Getty Images

College hoops is finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's games in D.C. this season.

1. Georgetown vs. Villanova

Georgetown will try to even up its all-time record against the Wildcats, who currently lead 42-41.

  • Date: Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm
  • Location: Capital One Arena
  • How to watch: FS1 or buy tickets here.

2. George Washington vs. Dayton

With Dayton expected to be the best team in the Atlantic 10, this should certainly be a statement game for the Colonials.

  • Date: Saturday, January 21, 12:30pm
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Center
  • How to watch: USA Network or buy tickets here.

3. Howard vs. North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central is a good litmus test for the program Howard hopes it can be someday. The Eagles have reached the NCAA tournament four out of the last eight seasons.

  • Date: Saturday, January 28, 6pm
  • Location: Burr Gymnasium
  • How to watch: ESPNU or buy tickets here.
