College hoops is finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's games in D.C. this season.

1. Georgetown vs. Villanova

Georgetown will try to even up its all-time record against the Wildcats, who currently lead 42-41.

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm

Location: Capital One Arena

How to watch: FS1 or buy tickets here.

2. George Washington vs. Dayton

With Dayton expected to be the best team in the Atlantic 10, this should certainly be a statement game for the Colonials.

Date: Saturday, January 21, 12:30pm

Location: Charles E. Smith Center

How to watch: USA Network or buy tickets here.

3. Howard vs. North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central is a good litmus test for the program Howard hopes it can be someday. The Eagles have reached the NCAA tournament four out of the last eight seasons.