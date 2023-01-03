Mark your calendar for these three D.C. college basketball games
College hoops is finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's games in D.C. this season.
1. Georgetown vs. Villanova
Georgetown will try to even up its all-time record against the Wildcats, who currently lead 42-41.
- Date: Wednesday, January 4, 6:30pm
- Location: Capital One Arena
- How to watch: FS1 or buy tickets here.
2. George Washington vs. Dayton
With Dayton expected to be the best team in the Atlantic 10, this should certainly be a statement game for the Colonials.
- Date: Saturday, January 21, 12:30pm
- Location: Charles E. Smith Center
- How to watch: USA Network or buy tickets here.
3. Howard vs. North Carolina Central
North Carolina Central is a good litmus test for the program Howard hopes it can be someday. The Eagles have reached the NCAA tournament four out of the last eight seasons.
- Date: Saturday, January 28, 6pm
- Location: Burr Gymnasium
- How to watch: ESPNU or buy tickets here.
