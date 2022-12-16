D.C. holiday parties are back for 2022
✨ Hi, it’s Chelsea. Quick question: did everyone get invited to three different holiday parties tomorrow night?
Why it matters: After the disappointing Zoom Christmas of 2020 and the disquiet that was Omicron Holiday Break 2021, it’s low-key thrilling to be able to say yes.
- But because it’s D.C. and your friends, your friend’s boyfriend, and your kickball team all insist on celebrating, it’s also kind of stressful.
Plus: If you’re like me, the last two years still have you on high alert. My antibodies better *work.*
The excitement: Cookies shaped into little snowmen, mulled wine, the moment when your best friend unwraps the gift they’ve been waiting for.
The anxiety: Balancing professional and personal. Should you bring a new date to the company Christmas party? (SCOTUS edition: Should you hit a fête hosted by political operatives?) Was that a coworker who just walked into your friend’s house party?
- And all the logistical challenges: Do I spend 45 minutes on Metro to get to the next party or $45 on a rideshare?
🥴 Between the lines: Perhaps it would have been best to turn down that trivia team party in Mount Pleasant — you’ll see them next Tuesday anyway.
Be smart: After Christmas parties come New Year’s Eve parties, so it's probably best to take a rapid test before you head out?
The bottom line: Good luck!
