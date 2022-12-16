D.C. holiday parties are back for 2022

✨ Hi, it’s Chelsea. Quick question: did everyone get invited to three different holiday parties tomorrow night?

Why it matters: After the disappointing Zoom Christmas of 2020 and the disquiet that was Omicron Holiday Break 2021, it’s low-key thrilling to be able to say yes.

But because it’s D.C. and your friends, your friend’s boyfriend, and your kickball team all insist on celebrating, it’s also kind of stressful.

Plus: If you’re like me, the last two years still have you on high alert. My antibodies better *work.*

The excitement: Cookies shaped into little snowmen, mulled wine, the moment when your best friend unwraps the gift they’ve been waiting for.

The anxiety: Balancing professional and personal. Should you bring a new date to the company Christmas party? (SCOTUS edition: Should you hit a fête hosted by political operatives?) Was that a coworker who just walked into your friend’s house party?

And all the logistical challenges: Do I spend 45 minutes on Metro to get to the next party or $45 on a rideshare?

🥴 Between the lines: Perhaps it would have been best to turn down that trivia team party in Mount Pleasant — you’ll see them next Tuesday anyway.

Be smart: After Christmas parties come New Year’s Eve parties, so it's probably best to take a rapid test before you head out?

The bottom line: Good luck!