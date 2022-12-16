The best, very D.C. white elephant gift

The way we see it, you have two options for your white elephant gift this year:

You can go the safe route — a candle, or maybe a mug.

Or, you can win the party by gifting The 7th Annual Capital Jazz Fest shirt, circa 1999.

For the Very Online, you know the shirt.

The one where the A in “jazz” is replaced by a drawing of the Washington Monument, which absolutely does not spell “jazz.”

Of note: We’ve long wanted to know the backstory behind the shirt, and whether the actual Jazz Fest had anything to do with it. But the group didn’t return our calls.

Details: Buy the shirt here or here.