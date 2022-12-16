33 mins ago - Things to Do

The best, very D.C. white elephant gift

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The way we see it, you have two options for your white elephant gift this year:

  • You can go the safe route — a candle, or maybe a mug.

Or, you can win the party by gifting The 7th Annual Capital Jazz Fest shirt, circa 1999.

For the Very Online, you know the shirt

  • The one where the A in “jazz” is replaced by a drawing of the Washington Monument, which absolutely does not spell “jazz.” 

Of note: We’ve long wanted to know the backstory behind the shirt, and whether the actual Jazz Fest had anything to do with it. But the group didn’t return our calls. 

Details: Buy the shirt here or here

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more