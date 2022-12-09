Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $449k
This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties priced from $449,000 to $2.19 million.
1519 Park Rd. NW Unit B5 – $449,000
Why we love it: The condo fee includes water, gas, heat, trash, snow removal, landscaping, and professional management.
- Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,029 square feet
- Listed by: Tyler Siperko and Kevin Hughes at Compass
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central heating, stainless steel appliances
912 F St. NW #909 - $840,000
Why we love it: The building's perks include an on-site concierge, a small library, bike, and fitness room.
- Neighborhood: Penn Quarter
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,420 square feet
- Listed by: Sandi Mujanovic at Compass
- Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, and accepts pets
4727 11th St. N. - $1.65 million
Why we love it: This spacious colonial comes with a gazebo, dumbwaiter, game room, and in-law suite.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,848 square feet
- Listed by: Bob Adamson and Bethany Fisher McEnearney Associates, Inc.
- Features: Two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard
645 Maryland Ave. NE #101 - $1.89 million
Why we love it: There are nearly 2,300 square feet of open living space in this contemporary condo.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,252 square feet
- Listed by: Delia McCormick and James Gregory of Washington Fine Properties
- Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood flooring
2800 University Terrace NW - $2.19 million
Why we love it: If you love natural light, you'll adore all the windows in this spacious mid-century modern home.
- Neighborhood: Kent
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,344 square feet
- Listed by: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, central A/C
