This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties priced from $449,000 to $2.19 million.

Why we love it: The condo fee includes water, gas, heat, trash, snow removal, landscaping, and professional management.

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,029 square feet

Tyler Siperko and Kevin Hughes at Compass Features: Hardwood flooring, central heating, stainless steel appliances

Photo: courtesy of Kevin Hughes

Why we love it: The building's perks include an on-site concierge, a small library, bike, and fitness room.

Neighborhood: Penn Quarter

Penn Quarter Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,420 square feet

Sandi Mujanovic at Compass Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, and accepts pets

Photo: courtesy of Sandi Mujanovic

Why we love it: This spacious colonial comes with a gazebo, dumbwaiter, game room, and in-law suite.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,848 square feet

Bob Adamson and Bethany Fisher McEnearney Associates, Inc. Features: Two fireplaces, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard

Photo: courtesy of Bob Adamson

Why we love it: There are nearly 2,300 square feet of open living space in this contemporary condo.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,252 square feet

Delia McCormick and James Gregory of Washington Fine Properties Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood flooring

Photo: courtesy of Delia McCormick

2800 University Terrace NW - $2.19 million

Why we love it: If you love natural light, you'll adore all the windows in this spacious mid-century modern home.

Neighborhood: Kent

Kent Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,344 square feet

Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, central A/C

Photo: courtesy of Christie-Anne Weiss