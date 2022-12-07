Pop champagne and ring in 2023 at these parties around D.C.

🎤 For the pop stars…

Harry New Year at Union Stage

Dance your heart out to Harry Styles (and some One Direction) hits all night. The show starts at 8pm and tickets include a champagne toast. $20-$40.

Union Pub’s NYE formal kegger

Meet Union Pub at midnight for a Taylor Swift-themed party. Tickets get you five hours of open bar with rail drinks and champagne. There will also be a self-serve keg. Tickets are $85 if purchased in advance, and $100 at the door.

🚇 For the NUMTOT family…

Midnight Train at Metrobar

Beat the cold at Metrobar and cozy up over a warm fire with wintery drinks, a live DJ and the NYE countdown on a 20-foot screen. $10.

Metrobar is also offering a kid-friendly party from 4pm to 7:30pm.

🍽️ For the foodies…

Anju’s New Year’s tasting menu

Eat your 2022 feelings with Anju's 5-course meal, including caviar, a BBQ plate, tangerine panna cotta and a complimentary glass of champagne. $125.

🥂 For the party animal…

Hook Hall’s Cocktail Countdown

Enjoy an open bar, DJs and signature cocktails at Hook Hall’s NYE party. $79-$115.

Looking for a no-frills countdown? Head across the street to the Midlands for their free NYE party with a live DJ. Free.

New Year’s Eve at THRōW Social

If you want to dance until 3am, this is the party for you. Tickets include an open bar, appetizers, a breakfast buffet and a balloon drop. $100-$4,000.

🧸 For the kids…

New Year’s Wishes

Bring your little ones to the Martin Luther King Jr. Library's Children's reference desk to write a 2023 wish on a strip of paper to add to the library's paper chain. Free.

✨ For everyone…

First Night Alexandria

Party, shop or eat during First Night Alexandria. Live performances will start at noon and continue until the midnight countdown at Market Square. Stay for the fireworks immediately after. Ticket prices vary.