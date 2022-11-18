Watch the World Cup at these D.C. bars

Belgian soccer fans celebrate at a watch party in the National Portrait Gallery in 2014. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar and several local bars will be airing the matches.

Be smart: There is an eight-hour time difference between D.C. and Qatar, so many will be starting at 5am, 8am, 11am, or 2pm ET.

Here’s where to watch:

Wunder Garten: The beer garden will be airing the first Team USA match vs. Wales on Monday at 2pm.

The German and Spanish embassies will be attending Wunder Garten’s watch party on Nov. 27 as will the embassies of Portugal and Uruguay on Nov. 28.

Ivy & Coney: The sports bar will be open for matches after 10am, and tweeted their full schedule.

Across the Pond: The sports bar will accept reservations for table seating, with a $10 fee for large groups. Bar seating will be first-come first-served except for the Team USA vs. England match on Nov. 25 when reservations are required for all seating.

The Midlands: The beer garden will be opening at 8am for early matches with coffee and drink specials, including $1 off Paulaner beer. No reservations are required, and there will be free WiFi in case you’re “working from home.”

Last Call: The dive bar will be open for most matches and will have complimentary food some days, including hot dogs and Buffalo & Bergen bagels, as well as drink specials, including $4 beers.

Queen Vic: The H Street bar is, naturally, all about the Brits. It will be opening early on Nov. 21 for the 8am England vs. Iran match. It'll also host 2pm watch parties for any matches involving Wales, England, or Team USA.

The British Embassy: Aside from joining Wunder Garten for the England vs. Wales match on Nov. 29, the British Embassy is also hosting a watch party on Nov. 21 in Dupont Circle, with face painting, Welsh food, and a livestream of Team USA vs. Wales.