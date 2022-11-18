Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $549k
This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties from $549,900 to $6.8 million.
1228 Montello Ave. NE - $549,900
Why we love it: Just a few streets away from H Street, this rowhouse is close to multiple grocery stores, restaurants, Union Market, and public transit.
- Neighborhood: Trinidad
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 913 square feet
- Listed by: Marc Dosik at Century 21 Redwood Realty
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, enclosed back porch
1515 Beulah Rd. - $939,000
Why we love it: Those looking for a quiet space to work from home will love the home's private office with custom shelving.
- Neighborhood: Vienna
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,676 square feet
- Listed by: Shelley Lawrence and Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, two fireplaces, three-car garage
2006 Oswald Pl. - $1.59 million
Why we love it: The lower level of this Craftsman includes a bedroom with an attached full bathroom, wet bar, recreation room, bonus room, and a movie theater/gym.
- Neighborhood: Falls Church
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,804 square feet
- Listed by: Kelly Martinez at Fine Nest Realty Group
- Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, basement private entrance
3701 Fordham Rd. NW - $5.25 million
Why we love it: This spacious estate is just minutes away from American and Georgetown universities and convenient to Massachusetts Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, and MacArthur Boulevard.
- Neighborhood: Spring Valley
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,600 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners, and Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Two-car garage, central A/C, elevator shaft
9000 Congressional Pkwy - $6.8 million
Why we love it: There's plenty to do in and around this Georgian-style single-family home. It comes with a heated saltwater pool, movie theatre, wine storage, and exercise room.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 14,745 square feet
- Listed by: Carl Becker at Premier Properties
- Features: Three-car garage, hardwood flooring, seven fireplaces, walkable location
