Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $549k

This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties from $549,900 to $6.8 million.

Why we love it: Just a few streets away from H Street, this rowhouse is close to multiple grocery stores, restaurants, Union Market, and public transit.

Neighborhood: Trinidad

Trinidad Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 913 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 913 square feet Listed by: Marc Dosik at Century 21 Redwood Realty

Marc Dosik at Century 21 Redwood Realty Features: Fireplace, central A/C, enclosed back porch

Photo: courtesy of Marc Dosik

Photo: courtesy of Marc Dosik

Why we love it: Those looking for a quiet space to work from home will love the home's private office with custom shelving.

Neighborhood: Vienna

Vienna Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,676 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,676 square feet Listed by: Shelley Lawrence and Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty

Shelley Lawrence and Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, two fireplaces, three-car garage

Photo: Alex Mokrohuz

Photo: Alex Mokrohuz

Photo: Alex Mokrohuz

Why we love it: The lower level of this Craftsman includes a bedroom with an attached full bathroom, wet bar, recreation room, bonus room, and a movie theater/gym.

Neighborhood: Falls Church

Falls Church Specs: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,804 square feet

6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,804 square feet Listed by: Kelly Martinez at Fine Nest Realty Group

Kelly Martinez at Fine Nest Realty Group Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, basement private entrance

Photo: BTW Images

Photo: BTW Images

Why we love it: This spacious estate is just minutes away from American and Georgetown universities and convenient to Massachusetts Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, and MacArthur Boulevard.

Photo: Nathan Stewart

Photo: Nathan Stewart

9000 Congressional Pkwy - $6.8 million

Why we love it: There's plenty to do in and around this Georgian-style single-family home. It comes with a heated saltwater pool, movie theatre, wine storage, and exercise room.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Potomac Specs: 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 14,745 square feet

6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 14,745 square feet Listed by: Carl Becker at Premier Properties

Carl Becker at Premier Properties Features: Three-car garage, hardwood flooring, seven fireplaces, walkable location

Photo: courtesy of Carl Becker

Photo: courtesy of Carl Becker