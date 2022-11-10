Where to book your D.C. Thanksgiving

Holy turkey!! We’re only two Thursdays away from Thanksgiving.

Driving the news: If you don’t feel like cooking this year — or want to avoid your aunt’s dry dressing — here’s a roundup of places around Washington to grab a holiday dinner.

Pro tip: Make your reservations ASAP.

🦃 Il Piatto downtown (formerly Mirabelle) will offer a prix-fixe menu for $59.95. Reservations.

🦃 Annabelle in Dupont Circle will offer an $85 prix-fixe menu. Reservations.

🦃 Kingbird at the Watergate will offer a $50 prix-fixe menu. Reservations.

🦃 Et Voila in Palisades will offer an à la carte menu with entrées around $30. Reservations.

🦃 Texas Jack's Barbeque in Arlington will offer family-style and a la carte items. Reservations.

🦃 La Vie at the Wharf will offer an $89 family-style menu ($44 for kids 7-12; free for kids 6 and under). Reservations.

🦃 Mi Vida (The Wharf and 14th St. locations) will offer a small à la carte menu that includes cocktails. Reservations.

🦃 Bombay Club downtown will offer a $55 prix-fixe menu and an à la carte menu. Reservations.

🦃 Cut by Wolfgang Puck in Georgetown will offer a $155 prix-fixe menu ($65 for kids 10 and under). Reservations.

🦃 Al Dente in Wesley Heights will offer a $39.95 prix-fixe menu. Reservations.